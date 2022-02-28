Samsung launched a bunch of new laptops at its MWC 2022 event. The list includes the Galaxy Book2 Pro series, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 series, the Galaxy Book2 and the Galaxy Book2 Business laptops. These new laptops are powered by Intel’s 12th-gen processors and they ship with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Also Read - Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus launched at MWC 2022

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book2, Galaxy Book2 Business price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro starts at $1,049.99 (Rs 79,500 approx.) while the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 starts at $1,249.99 (Rs 94,640 approx). These laptops will be up for pre-orders starting March 18 and they will go on sale starting April 1, 2022. Similarly, the Galaxy Book2 360 will start at $899.99 (Rs 67,600 approx.) and go on sale starting April.

Samsung hasn’t announced the price and availability of the Galaxy Book2 and Galaxy Book2 Business yet. Also Read - MWC 2022: Few Russian companies might be barred from attending the event

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro comes in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen variants. Both these laptops ship with an AMOLED FHD display ​with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The Galaxy Book2 series laptops are powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core Processors in i7 and i5 configurations. While the 13-3-inch variant comes with Intel Iris X graphics, the 15.6-inch variant comes in Intel Iris Xe and Intel Arc graphics variants. This series ships with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

The Galaxy Book2 Pro laptops come in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM variants that are coupled with up to 1TB of storage space. They also have a FHD 1080p webcam with dual array mic. Coming to the battery, the 13.3-inch variant comes with a 63Wh battery while the 15.6-inch variant comes with a 68Wh battery.

Additional features include island type backlit keyboard, fingerprint​ on power key, support for Dolby Atmos and Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. The Galaxy Book2 Pro laptops are available in silver and graphite colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 specifications

The Galaxy Book2 Pro also comes in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch variants. Both the variants come with FHD Super AMOLED display with a 16:9 screen ratio, up to 500 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. They are powered by the 12th-gen Intel core processors in i7 and i5 configurations that are coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. They run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 series comes with a full HD display with a 1080 pixels with dual array mic. Additional features include Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax and Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity, Dolby Atmos sound, island type and backlit keyboard, fingerprint​ on power key. The only difference between the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models is that of the battery. While the former ships with a 63Wh battery, the latter ships with a 68Wh battery. Both ship with a 65W USB Type-C adaptor.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 series ships in Silver, Graphite and Burgundy colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Business specifications

The Galaxy Book2 Business comes with a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display. It ships in a total of CPU configurations – Intel vPro with 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, 12th-gen Intel Core i3 or i5 or i7 processors. They are available in three graphics configurations, which includes Intel UHD graphics or Intel Iris Xe graphics or NVIDIA GeForce MX570 A graphics. It ships with Windows 11 and it has 4G LTE, WiFi 6E for connectivity. For storage the Galaxy Book2 Business has up to 64GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It comes with a FHD 1080p IR webcam with dual mic. For audio it has a stereo speaker and Dolby Atmos. It is backed by a 51.5Wh battery with USB-C 65W adapter. It comes in a single graphite colour variant.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360, on the other hand, sports a 13-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 1,920×1080 pixels support. It runs on the 12th-gen Intel Core processor in i7 and Core i5 configurations with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It runs on Windows 11. It packs a 68Wh battery with support for 65W charging. For connectivity it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 and for audio it features support for stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 sports a 15.6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,920×1080 pixels. The laptop is powered by the 12-th gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Galaxy Book2 is backed by a 61.1Wh battery with support for 65W charging. For audio it has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and for connectivity it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.