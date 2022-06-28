New Acer Aspire 7 launched in India: Check price and specs

Acer has refreshed its Aspire 7 laptop in the Indian market. The new 2022 edition of the Acer Aspire 7 comes with Intel Alder Lake processors paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Also Read - Acer Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3 laptops and new Chromebook models: Check details

Acer Aspire 7 Specifications

The Acer Aspire 7 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD display with Full-HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). Although the laptop has a modern design, it has a noticeable amount of bezels on all sides. On the top, there's a 720P webcam for video calls and meetings. There's also an Acer logo on the front at the bottom.

It comes with a full-sized chiclet keyboard, meaning it also has a dedicated number pad. The keyboard on the laptop has a backlit LED light. Under the roof, the laptop comes powered by the 12-Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor. It is paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

It has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen3 SSD. The RAM and storage both are upgradable, with RAM being upgradeable up to 32GB. The laptop features heat pipes for cooling the system while doing intense gaming.

The laptop packs a 50Wh battery and supports 135W fast charging support via the three-pin AC adapter. It boots on Windows 11 Home 64-bit operating system.

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n plus ax wireless LAN and Bluetooth v5.2 are some of its connectivity options. The laptop includes three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C port, a thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a USB C port. There’s also an HDMI port for connecting the laptop to a display or monitor. As for security, it has a fingerprint reader.

Acer Aspire 7 Price in India, Colors, and Warranty details

The Acer Aspire 7 costs Rs. 62,990 and will be available on Flipkart and Acer’s online store in India. It comes in a single Black color option and has a 1-year warranty. Buyers will also get a 1 month of Xbox Game Pass subscription for free.