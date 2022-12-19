New Apple Monitors with Apple Silicon chip may be in works

Apple may be working on multiple external monitors, including an upgrade to the Pro Display XDR, for both Mac and iPad users. A new report has claimed that new Apple monitors would be powered by the Apple Silicon chip, meaning they would likely offer high-class performance much like Apple’s recent Macs and iPads.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark GurmanMark Gurman, the new external monitors would include a new version of the Pro Display XDR that would go with the Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro. But this new display model may not arrive until after the new Mac Pro as the latter’s development has progressed more than that of the external display.

A previous report said that AppleApple is working on a new external display with a 7K resolution panel — an upgrade to the existing model that has a 32-inch 6K display. The new display may come with a higher pixel density of 245 PPI on a 32-inch screen or it could feature the same pixel density of 218 PPI as the Pro Display XDR but on a larger 36-inch panel.

The report further said that the Apple Silicon chips inside the external displays would make them less reliant on the source and process most tasks natively. This is also helpful when you have a heavy workload to carry out on your machine. With the combined processing power of both the computer and the display, the performance would likely get better. Apple’s existing Pro Display XDR comes with an Apple A13 Bionic chip that powered the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series, along with 64GB of RAM, which improves the performance further. The external display under development is also expected to feature reasonably big RAM capacity.

The details of other external monitors are scarce right now, but it is likely that they would be available at affordable prices than what the Pro Display XDR upgrade is expected to be available at. It is also not clear when exactly the next Pro Display XDR model and the other external displays will become available. We will likely find out more about these displays in the coming days.