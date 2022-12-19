comscore New Apple Monitors with Apple Silicon chip may be in works
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • New Apple Monitors With Apple Silicon Chip May Be In Works
News

New Apple Monitors with Apple Silicon chip may be in works

Laptops

Apple's new external monitors would include a new version of the Pro Display XDR that would go with the Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro.

prodisplayxdr

Apple may be working on multiple external monitors, including an upgrade to the Pro Display XDR, for both Mac and iPad users. A new report has claimed that new Apple monitors would be powered by the Apple Silicon chip, meaning they would likely offer high-class performance much like Apple’s recent Macs and iPads.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark GurmanMark Gurman, the new external monitors would include a new version of the Pro Display XDR that would go with the Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro. But this new display model may not arrive until after the new Mac Pro as the latter’s development has progressed more than that of the external display.

A previous report said that AppleApple is working on a new external display with a 7K resolution panel — an upgrade to the existing model that has a 32-inch 6K display. The new display may come with a higher pixel density of 245 PPI on a 32-inch screen or it could feature the same pixel density of 218 PPI as the Pro Display XDR but on a larger 36-inch panel.

The report further said that the Apple Silicon chips inside the external displays would make them less reliant on the source and process most tasks natively. This is also helpful when you have a heavy workload to carry out on your machine. With the combined processing power of both the computer and the display, the performance would likely get better. Apple’s existing Pro Display XDR comes with an Apple A13 Bionic chip that powered the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series, along with 64GB of RAM, which improves the performance further. The external display under development is also expected to feature reasonably big RAM capacity.

The details of other external monitors are scarce right now, but it is likely that they would be available at affordable prices than what the Pro Display XDR upgrade is expected to be available at. It is also not clear when exactly the next Pro Display XDR model and the other external displays will become available. We will likely find out more about these displays in the coming days.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2022 12:52 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e with up to 8GB RAM with RAM, 50MP camera launched: Check price, specs and more
News
Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e with up to 8GB RAM with RAM, 50MP camera launched: Check price, specs and more
Apple, Google, Mozilla, team up to build better web browsers

Apps

Apple, Google, Mozilla, team up to build better web browsers

Hyundai India announces price hike on entire model range from January 2023

News

Hyundai India announces price hike on entire model range from January 2023

Google to host its Google for India event today: How to watch today s event

News

Google to host its Google for India event today: How to watch today s event

Twitter bans links, username mentions relating to Facebook, Instagram and other rivals

News

Twitter bans links, username mentions relating to Facebook, Instagram and other rivals

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New Apple Monitors with Apple Silicon chip may be in works

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e with up to 8GB RAM with RAM, 50MP camera launched: Check price, specs and more

Apple, Google, Mozilla, team up to build better web browsers

Hyundai India announces price hike on entire model range from January 2023

Google to host its Google for India event today: How to watch today s event

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?