comscore New Huawei MateBook laptops spotted on official website: Price, features
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • New Huawei MateBook laptops spotted on official website: Check features, price
News

New Huawei MateBook laptops spotted on official website: Check features, price

Laptops

The Huawei MateBook 13 2020, and MateBook 14 2020 laptops feature a touchscreen display with 2K resolution. The devices ship with Intel's 10th generation core processors.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 5:01 PM IST
Huawei MateBook 13 2020

The Huawei MateBook 13 2020 and MateBook 14 2020 laptops have been spotted on the company’s official website. Ahead of the launch, full features, price, and specifications of the upcoming Huawei laptops have been revealed. The new Huawei MateBook laptops can be pre-booked with a deposit of up to 200 Yuan (around Rs 2,030). Both the Huawei laptops feature a touchscreen display with 2K resolution. The devices ship with Intel’s 10th generation core processors.

Related Stories


Huawei MateBook 13 2020, MateBook 14 2020 price

The MateBook 13 2020 comes with a price label of 5,999 Yuan, which is around Rs 61,070 in India. This price is for the 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage model of the laptop, which features a Core i5 processor. The same configuration with a Core i7 SoC will cost Rs 6,999 Yuan (approx Rs 71,250). It will go on sale starting February 7, as per the official website.

Watch: Top Asus laptops launching in 2020

The Huawei MateBook 14 2020, on the other hand, is priced at 5,899 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 60,050 in India. For the mentioned price, you can get 8GB RAM, 512GB internal storage and Core i5 processor. The same Huawei laptop with Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage is priced at 6,399 Yuan (roughly Rs 65,140). Huawei is also offering the same 16GB + 512GB model with Core i7 SoC, and it is priced at 7,399 Yuan (approx Rs 75,320).

Huawei MateBook 13 2020 specifications

The Huawei MateBook 13 laptop features a 13-inch display, which operates at 2160 x 1440 (2K) resolution. It has an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. Gizmochina reported that the laptop’s screen has bezels that measure just 4.4mm. It is listed in two CPU variants, including a Core i5-10210U model and a Core i7-10510U model. Both the models will have NVIDIA’s MX250 GPU.

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally in 2019 despite US trade ban issue

Also Read

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally in 2019 despite US trade ban issue

The laptop offers a fingerprint scanner that doubles as the power button. This MateBook also includes two USB Type-C ports and an audio jack. It ships with Shark-Fin dual cooling fans, and supports 65W superfast charging tech. The latest notebook from Huawei comes with a 41.7Wh battery.

Huawei MateBook 14 2020 specifications

The Huawei MateBook 14 laptop ships with a 2K display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has the same CPU variants as the 13-inch model. Huawei is offering this laptop in 8GB RAM and 16G RAM configurations with 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. There is also find a one-touch fingerprint scanner, a 56Wh battery with support for 65W superfast charge over USB-C and more. It features only one cooling fan, but a bigger one. Connectivity options include one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, one “full function” USB Type-C port, and one audio port.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 5:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch
News
New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch
Google Maps 'hacked' by man with 99 smartphones

News

Google Maps 'hacked' by man with 99 smartphones

New Huawei MateBook laptops spotted on official website: Check features, price

Laptops

New Huawei MateBook laptops spotted on official website: Check features, price

Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users

News

Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users

IQOO 5G phone could launch with Snapdragon 865

News

IQOO 5G phone could launch with Snapdragon 865

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range

New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch

Google Maps 'hacked' by man with 99 smartphones

Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users

IQOO 5G phone could launch with Snapdragon 865

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Huawei MateBook laptops spotted on official website: Check features, price

Laptops

New Huawei MateBook laptops spotted on official website: Check features, price
Lenovo spotted testing 'Ultra Quiet Mode' for its laptops

Laptops

Lenovo spotted testing 'Ultra Quiet Mode' for its laptops
Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM

News

Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO of IBM
Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

News

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung
Huawei Band 4 fitness band will go sale starting February 1

Wearables

Huawei Band 4 fitness band will go sale starting February 1

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno फरवरी 2020 के मध्य में चार बैक कैमरे वाले 2 CAMON सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

Trending Technology News Today : OnePlus 8 सीरीज के Amazon India पर स्पॉट किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Flipkart 'Flipstart Day' सेल इन पांच डिवाइसेज पर मिल रही है शानदार डील्स, आखिरी दिन आज

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन Amazon India की वेबसाइट पर हुए स्पॉट

itel भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा iphone 11 जैसे कैमरा सेटअप वाला फोन, ये होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range
News
Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range
New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch

News

New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch
Google Maps 'hacked' by man with 99 smartphones

News

Google Maps 'hacked' by man with 99 smartphones
Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users

News

Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users
IQOO 5G phone could launch with Snapdragon 865

News

IQOO 5G phone could launch with Snapdragon 865