New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro with M2 chip India prices revealed: Check all options
New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro India prices revealed: Check all options

Apple has launched the new MacBook Air and new MacBook Pro with the new M2 chipset which makes it much more powerful and power efficient

Apple MacBook Air M2 gets more power

Apple launched the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro at WWDC 2022 event last night. Both new machines have received an upgrade almost two years after the previous generation. The new laptops are powered by the second generation Apple Silicon, M2. The new M2 brings more processing power along with better battery management if the Apple keynote is to be believed. Also Read - Apple quietly increases price of MacBook Air M1 after launching MacBook Air M2

New MacBook Air Price

The MacBook Air M2 and 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available to buyers from next month. The MacBook Air powered by M2 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 for the variant with an 8-core GPU and 256GB of SSD storage. The higher variant with 10-core GPU and 512 GB of SSD storage has been priced at Rs 1,49,900. Also Read - WWDC 2022: Apple introduces new M2 chip-powered MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro

The M1 chip variant of the MacBook Air is also still available and it will sell at a price of Rs 99,900 for the variant with 7-core GPU and 256GB of SSD storage. You get a MagSafe to USB Type C cable and a charging adapter with the device. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming

New 13-inch MacBook Pro Price

The 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by M2 chip comes in two variants as well. The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900. The 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,49,900. In the box, you will get USB Type C cable along with the 67W charging adapter. The older 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip has been discontinued.

13.6-inch MacBook Air
The new MacBook Air is just 1/2 inch thin. It will be introduced in four colours namely Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey and Silver. The new MacBook Air also supports MagSafe charging. Additionally, it will also get two thunderbolt ports for faster data transfer and charing. The MacBook Air will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

MacBook Air with M2 will get a Liquid Retina Display. The notch on the screen gives space for a bigger display. Instead of a 13-inch screen, you’ll get a 13.6-inch display. The display will also be 25 percent brighter and will support 1 billion colours for better contrast. The laptop uses a new 1080p camera which Apple claims will provide twice the lowlight performance.

In terms of performance, the new MacBook Air will be 20 percent faster than the M1 MacBook Air in applying image filters in PhotoShop. It will also be 40 percent faster on Final Cut Pro. Apple retains the fanless design but still the company claims it can provide 18 hours of video playback. MacBook Air M2 supports fast charge with 67W adapter however, you won’t get it in the box.

13-inch MacBook Pro

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro also gets the new M2 chipset. Unlike the MacBook Air lineup, the M1 variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is being discontinued. The second generation of the chipset provides the machine with 40 percent better performance compared to the previous version and it also supports better gaming performance, by up to 30 percent. The M2 MacBook Pro will support up to 24GB of unified memory.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2022 11:28 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 7, 2022 11:42 AM IST

