News

New MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch models start at Rs 1,94,900 in India: When can you buy

Laptops

Apple has just launched its new MacBook Pro models globally. They are powered by the new M1 Max and the M1 Pro chips, with prices starting from Rs 1,94,900.

New Apple MacBook Pro

Apple has launched its new MacBook Pro models with its latest M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. The company claims that the new MacBook Pro available in 14- and 16-inch models will offer users “groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance,” along with “amazing battery life.” The new MacBook Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p FaceTime FaceTime HD camera and runs macOS Monterey. Apart from these things, this also brings back MagSafe. Also Read - AirPods 2 price in India drops following launch of AirPods 3

MacBook Pro: Price, availability

Both the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are currently available for pre-ordering via the company’s website and will be made available beginning October 26. Also Read - Apple launches AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 18,500: Check availability in India

The new Macbook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro model with an 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is priced at Rs 1,94,900, and the 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD model is priced at Rs 2,39,900. Also Read - Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month

The 16-inch model with the M1 Pro chip starts at Rs 2,39,900, and the M1 Max powered variant is priced at Rs 3,29,900.

MacBook Pro: Specifications

The new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips according to the company are the first chips to be designed for its pro systems. The M1 Pro chip features an up to 10-core CPU along with an up to 16-core GPU. The company claims that the new M1 Pro SoC compared to the M1 delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance and up to 2x faster GPU performance. It also adds a ProRes accelerator in the media engine.

New MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro 16-inch, MacBook Pro 14-inch, MacBook Pro M1 Pro, MacBook Pro M1 Max, New MacBook Pro launched, MacBook Pro price in India, MacBook Pro price, MacBook Pro specs, MacBook Pro specifications, MacBook Pro features, MagSafe 3

The M1 Max features the same powerful 10-core CPU and doubles the GPU with up to 32 cores for up to 4x faster GPU performance compared to the M1 chips. The M1 Max chip comes with an enhanced media engine, which features two ProRes accelerators.

Both M1 Pro and M1 Max come with a 16-core Neural Engine, which allows users to enjoy faster Machine Learning (ML) tasks.

The new Apple MacBook Pro models come with an all-new aluminium enclosure, which is precisely machined around an advanced thermal system, which according to the company “can move 50 percent more air than the previous generation.” It also comes with a new Magic Keyboard, which adds a full-height function row replacing the Touch Bar. The keyboard is complemented by the Force Touch trackpad.

The new MacBook Pro is the first MacBook to come with the Liquid Retina XDR display featuring the mini-LED technology used in the iPad Pro. The Liquid Retina XDR display delivers up to 1,000 nits of sustained brightness and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It supports HDR content and comes with a P3 wide colour gamut along with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The company claims that the “combination of the outstanding XDR performance and super-fluid ProMotion technology make this the world’s best notebook display.”

New MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro 16-inch, MacBook Pro 14-inch, MacBook Pro M1 Pro, MacBook Pro M1 Max, New MacBook Pro launched, MacBook Pro price in India, MacBook Pro price, MacBook Pro specs, MacBook Pro specifications, MacBook Pro features, MagSafe 3

The 16-inch model features a 16.2-inch display and the 14-inch model sports a 14.2-inch display. Both the new MacBook Pro models feature a notch similar to the iPhone to accommodate the FaceTime camera.

The new MacBook Pro runs macOS Monterey. According to the company, the 14-inch model delivers up to 17 hours of video playback, and the 16-inch model delivers up to 21 hours of video playback. Additionally, the new MacBook Pro brings back MagSafe with the original magnetic connector, not the wireless one we get to see in the iPhone.

MagSafe 3 brings an updated design and supporting more power into the system. The company claims that MagSafe 3 can charge the MacBook Pro up to 50 percent within 30 minutes.

Published Date: October 19, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • Published Date: October 19, 2021 12:42 AM IST

