New Mi Notebook with backlit keyboard teased to launch in India

Xiaomi recently launched the RedmiBook laptops in India. To further expand its laptop offerings in the country, the Chinese company is now expected to launch a new Mi Notebook, for which it has started releasing teasers just in time when Realme is a few days away from the launch of its first laptop in India. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones under Rs 25,000: Poco X3 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, etc

The new teaser reveals that the upcoming Mi laptop will come with a backlit keyboard, something that the existing Mi Notebooks and even the latest RedmiBooks lack. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 in pics: A close look at the new smartphone with an under the display camera

A new Mi Notebook coming to India soon

The teaser, shared by Xiaomi India’s Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy and Mi India’s Marketing Lead, Karthik M S, also hints at a metal build and a much brighter screen. From the looks of it, the keyboard is expected to adopt the scissor mechanism seen in the previous models. Also Read - MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, MIUI for Pad launched: What do the new operating system skins bring?

However, the company has still kept the model name and other details under the covers.

Now that's an upgrade I have been waiting for… pic.twitter.com/wDwW1oomp9 — Raghu Reddy (@RaghuReddy505) August 11, 2021

That said, the company has been rumoured to launch the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and the Mi NoteBook Ultra 15.6 in India. Chances are that these might be the backlit laptops being talked about.

The Mi Notebook Pro 14 and the Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 are expected to be powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The latter could be the Mi NoteBook Pro X 15 that has a 3.5K OLED screen that has already been launched in China. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and more.

The Mi Notebook Pro 14 comes with a 2.5K display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 6, DTS Surround Sound, a fingerprint scanner, and loads more.

It remains to be seen when the new Mi Notebooks arrive in India.

Meanwhile, Realme is expected to launch the Realme Book (Slim) in India on August 18. The laptop will be a lightweight one and come with a metal chassis. It is expected to support 65W fast charging, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, and more. It will launch alongside the Realme GT and the GT Master Edition smartphones.