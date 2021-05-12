Next-gen MacBook Air renders revealed, gets iMac-inspired design

With the unveiling of the new iMac 24-inch last month, it was only obvious to expect Apple to follow the same design strategy for the MacBook models. Hence, renowned Apple tipster Jon Prosser got in collaboration with Ian Zelbo, a designer, to develop a few renders of the rumoured upcoming next-gen MacBook Air. Even though Apple is yet to confirm anything, Prosser’s hints usually end up being true. Also Read - Samsung working on a new Exynos SoC paired with AMD GPU to power its laptops

The renders were shared by Prosser on the latest episode of Front Page Tech, revealing what the MacBook Air could like if Apple follows its new design language on all its products. Similar to the iMac, the MacBook Air is said to come in multiple colours. Most importantly, it gets the flat edges from the iPad and iPhones, thereby giving itself a distinct identity.

MacBook Air renders reveal interesting design choices

The renders of the MacBook Air echo the design of the new iMac. Hence, the top and bottom are flat, and so are the sides – gone are the tapered edges that made the MacBook Air seem thinner. The render shows a single USB-C port, which is a worrying sight. It seems that Apple is accelerating towards the port-less future even with its computers.

The insides of the new MacBook Air are shown with the new white bezel display and a white keyboard. The keyboard is getting a TouchID sensor embedded in one of the keys. The layout isn’t much different from the MacBook Pro, with the stereo speaker sitting on either side of the keyboard. The large trackpad is also present here.

It is also said that this MacBook Air could likely come with the newer M2 chip, bringing better performance. This is weird, given that the iMacs have just been revealed with the comparatively older M1 chip.

Do note that this is just a render and hence, none of us can guarantee whether Apple will end up revealing the same later this year. However, Prosser is known to be accurate with his leaks on Apple and other products. With Apple applying the same iPad Pro design ethos on everything, it is no surprise that we may end up seeing the MacBook Air with the same predictions.

On the other hand, the new iMacs are expected to go on sale in a week or two in global markets. The new 24-inch iMac starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the base version and comes in only four colour variants.