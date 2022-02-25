Nokia has launched a new laptop series. The company launched its first laptop under the agreement with OFF Global. OFF brand signed a licensing agreement with Nokia for the design and sale of Nokia laptops. The French technology company, OFF Global, now has an exclusive international license to create laptops under the Nokia brand. Also Read - Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display, convertible design: Check details

OFF Global has launched its first laptop Nokia PureBook Pro as part of this new partnership. The Nokia PureBook Pro laptop has been designed and developed under the Nokia brand. The new Nokia laptop features a Full HD display, a 12th generation Intel i3 processor. Nokia claims the laptop is sleek. According to a statement by OFF Global, the Nokia PureBook Pro is a computer suitable for users looking for an easy-to-use device, without compromising on performance and price. The new laptop is available from €699 (roughly Rs 59,000). Also Read - Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20

Specifications of Nokia PureBook Pro laptop

The Nokia PureBook Pro has been launched in two sizes. There’s a 15.6-inch variant and a 17.3-inch variant. Both laptops are powered by Intel i3 Gen 12. The new laptops come with Windows 11 operating system. The system comes with 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. The storage can be exceeded by using a MicroSD card slot. The laptops get backlit keyboard, and fingerprint reader. The laptops get FullHD IPS displays and a 2-megapixel HD display. Also Read - HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check specs, other details

The laptops will be available in four colours: Blue, Dark gray, Red and Silver. The 15.6-inch variant comes with weight of 1.7 kg. Whereas the 17.3-inch variant weighs in at 2.5 kg. The smaller variant gets a 57wh battery and the 17.3-inch laptop gets a 67wh battery.