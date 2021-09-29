Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart on Tuesday launched the new Nokia PureBook S14, which will be made available starting October 3, which is also the beginning of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The new laptop is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core processor and runs Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system. Also Read - Skype gets revamped again: Features, themes, everything you need to know

Nokia PureBook S14: Price, availability details

Nokia PureBook S14 is priced at Rs 56,990 for the base model and will be made available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on October 3. The laptop will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Nokia PureBook S14: Specifications, features

Nokia PureBook S14 sports a 14-inch full HD IPS LCD display with an 82 percent screen to body ratio. The laptop weighs in at just 1.4 Kgs. It is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The device comes with either 8GB or 16GB RAM options along with a 512GB NVMe SSD. It runs Microsoft's latest Windows 11 operating system, which is set to launch on October 5. The laptop also comes with support for Dolby Atmos with top firing speakers.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.0 USB Type-A port. There is also a privacy switch for the camera which you can engage when the camera is not in use. The company is yet to reveal the battery details of the new laptop. The sale page for the laptop is also currently not live.

In other news, Flipkart also launched the new Nokia Smart TV range including the QLED 50-inch and 55-inch models. New Ultra HD 4K models include 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants. Lastly the company also launched a 43-inch full HD model. They come with up to 60W twin speakers, Dolby Vision + HDR10, Dolby Atmos, dual-band Wi-Fi and data saver features.