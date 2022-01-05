Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022

Nvidia is expanding its GeForce RTX 30 series to a new category of gaming laptops for budget buyers. The tech giant has unveiled the latest GPUs of the new GeForce RTX 30-series. The company also announced new high-performance GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs for gaming laptops and the upcoming flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The company announced the GeForce RTX 3050 at CES 2022. Also Read - Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

Price

The American multinational technology company has also expanded the GeForce Now cloud gaming platform with new games and 5G-enabled mobile devices. Starting at $249 (approx. Rs 22,200), the GeForce RTX 3050 will be for sale worldwide on January 27 from all of Nvidia’s partners. Also Read - Best graphics card you can consider buying in India from AMD and Nvidia

As far as laptops are concerned, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti are priced at $2,499 (approximately Rs. 1,90,775) and $1,499 (approximately Rs. 1,14,435) respectively. The laptops will be available for sale from February 1. Also Read - US FTC to likely block Nvidia Arm purchase deal: Here's why

Specifications

The GeForce RTX 3050 GPU comes equipped with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing and 3rd gen Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI which means now you can play ray traced games on a 50-class GPU at over 60 FPS. The cards will feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus.

Nvidia says that instead of having to wait for long renders, DLSS acceleration allows artists to visualize designs in real-time. At the same time, video editors can now work on 8K Raw footage as well.

The GeForce RTX 3050 includes several other benefits including NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA Broadcast app for AI-powered voice and video, NVIDIA Encoder, NVIDIA Studio, Game Ready Drivers, and Studia Drivers.

It is powered on NVIDIA’s Ampere architecture which delivers the highest performance and performance per watt. The new RTX 3050 comes with an additional feature RESIZABLE BAR which is an advanced PCI Express feature that enables the CPU to access the entire GPU frame buffer at once, improving performance in many games.

The “Monster” GeForce RTX 3090 Ti desktop GPU will be capable of 40 teraflops of bandwidth, 78 teraflops for ray tracing, and up to 320 teraflops in AI operations. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card will have 24GB of GDDR6X RAM that is capable of 21Gbps transfers.

To recall, The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti has 2,560 execution units called CUDA cores and 80 tensor cores housed in 20 “streaming multiprocessor” (SM) clusters. On the other hand, the RTX 3050 has 2,048 CUDA cores and the 16 SM has 64 tensor cores. Both come with 4GB of GDDR6 RAM on a 128-bit bus.