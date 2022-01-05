comscore Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU’s for gaming laptops at CES 2022
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPUs for gaming laptops
News

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPUs for gaming laptops

Laptops

Starting at $249 (approx. Rs 22,200), the GeForce RTX 3050 will be for sale worldwide on January 27 from all of Nvidia's partners.

nvidia

Image: NVIDIA

Nvidia is expanding its GeForce RTX 30 series to a new category of gaming laptops for budget buyers. The tech giant has unveiled the latest GPUs of the new GeForce RTX 30-series. The company also announced new high-performance GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs for gaming laptops and the upcoming flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The company announced the GeForce RTX 3050 at CES 2022. Also Read - Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

Price

The American multinational technology company has also expanded the GeForce Now cloud gaming platform with new games and 5G-enabled mobile devices. Starting at $249 (approx. Rs 22,200), the GeForce RTX 3050 will be for sale worldwide on January 27 from all of Nvidia’s partners. Also Read - Best graphics card you can consider buying in India from AMD and Nvidia

As far as laptops are concerned, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti are priced at $2,499 (approximately Rs. 1,90,775) and $1,499 (approximately Rs. 1,14,435) respectively. The laptops will be available for sale from February 1. Also Read - US FTC to likely block Nvidia Arm purchase deal: Here's why

Specifications

The GeForce RTX 3050 GPU comes equipped with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing and 3rd gen Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI which means now you can play ray traced games on a 50-class GPU at over 60 FPS. The cards will feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus.

Nvidia says that instead of having to wait for long renders, DLSS acceleration allows artists to visualize designs in real-time. At the same time, video editors can now work on 8K Raw footage as well.

The GeForce RTX 3050 includes several other benefits including NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA Broadcast app for AI-powered voice and video, NVIDIA Encoder, NVIDIA Studio, Game Ready Drivers, and Studia Drivers.

It is powered on NVIDIA’s Ampere architecture which delivers the highest performance and performance per watt. The new RTX 3050 comes with an additional feature RESIZABLE BAR which is an advanced PCI Express feature that enables the CPU to access the entire GPU frame buffer at once, improving performance in many games.

The “Monster” GeForce RTX 3090 Ti desktop GPU will be capable of 40 teraflops of bandwidth, 78 teraflops for ray tracing, and up to 320 teraflops in AI operations. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card will have 24GB of GDDR6X RAM that is capable of 21Gbps transfers.

To recall, The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti has 2,560 execution units called CUDA cores and 80 tensor cores housed in 20 “streaming multiprocessor” (SM) clusters. On the other hand, the RTX 3050 has 2,048 CUDA cores and the 16 SM has 64 tensor cores. Both come with 4GB of GDDR6 RAM on a 128-bit bus.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 9:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down
News
Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down
CES 2022: Sony announces 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup, new Bravia CAM with True-Tone like technology

Smart TVs

CES 2022: Sony announces 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup, new Bravia CAM with True-Tone like technology

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Laptops

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022

Laptops

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022

Intel launches new 12th Gen chipsets for desktop-like performance on laptops

Laptops

Intel launches new 12th Gen chipsets for desktop-like performance on laptops

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022

Intel launches new 12th Gen chipsets for desktop-like performance on laptops

Asus unveils ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2022, with support for external GPUs

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022

Laptops

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

Laptops

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022
US FTC to likely block Nvidia Arm purchase deal: Here's why

News

US FTC to likely block Nvidia Arm purchase deal: Here's why
UK likely to block Nvidia s purchase of Arm, will carry out national security review

News

UK likely to block Nvidia s purchase of Arm, will carry out national security review
Ray Tracing on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 is an unreal experience, but DLSS 2.0 even tops that!

Brand Solution

Ray Tracing on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 is an unreal experience, but DLSS 2.0 even tops that!

हिंदी समाचार

Sony ने CES 2022 में दिखाई Vision-S इलेक्ट्रिक SUV, जानिए क्या है खास

Vivo V23 और V23 Pro आज होंगे लॉन्च, यहां देखें लॉन्च की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, रंग बदलने वाले हैं वीवो के ये नए स्मार्टफोन

Elon Musk की Starlink कंपनी लौटा रही प्री बुकिंग का पैसा, रिफंड पाने के लिए करना होगा यह

SBI ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी; इस तरह से भेजें 5 लाख रुपये, नहीं लगेगा कोई चार्ज

ASUS ने CES 2022 में पेश किया गेमिंग टैबलेट Asus ROG Flow Z13, मिल रहे लैपटॉप जैसे फीचर्स

Latest Videos

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

News

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down
News
Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down
Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Laptops

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022

Laptops

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022
Intel launches new 12th Gen chipsets for desktop-like performance on laptops

Laptops

Intel launches new 12th Gen chipsets for desktop-like performance on laptops
Asus unveils ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2022, with support for external GPUs

Laptops

Asus unveils ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2022, with support for external GPUs

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers