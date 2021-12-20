Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU for affordable laptops to be made available in Spring 2022

Nvidia is currently facing a lot of backlash due to its ARM acquisition deal. However, none of that is keeping it from focusing on its core business of graphic cards. The company is currently developing its RTX 2050 laptop GPUs, which according to a new report by The Verge will be made available for laptops starting in the spring of 2022. Also Read - Best graphics card you can consider buying in India from AMD and Nvidia

The upcoming RTX 2050 GPU will be based on the Ampere GA107 architecture, unlike its other 20 series siblings which are based on the Turing architecture. To put this in perspective, all 30-series cards including the RTX 3050 are based on the Ampere architecture. Keeping this in mind, we can expect the upcoming RTX 2050 to feature ray-tracing improvements at a cheaper price. Also Read - US FTC to likely block Nvidia Arm purchase deal: Here's why

This move of introducing the RTX 2050 seems like Nvidia’s way of offering users a middle ground between the RTX 3050 and the RTX 1650. This will offer a major boost in performance over the RTX 1650, however, will be priced comparatively lower compared to the RTX 3050. Also Read - UK likely to block Nvidia’s purchase of Arm, will carry out national security review

Nvidia RTX 2050

The upcoming RTX 2050 will feature 2,048 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR6 memory, which is the same used inside of the RTX 3050. However, the major difference is going to be that the RTX 2050 will offer a 64-bit memory bus, which is comparatively smaller than the RTX 3050’s 128-bit memory bus. This will lead to a major performance gap between the two.

What else did Nvidia announce?

Apart from the RTX 2050, Nvidia also announced the entry-level MX550 and MX570 laptop chips. However, it has not revealed much about these new chips. It did mention “more CUDA Cores” and “faster memory speeds”. However, it did not provide any solid numbers to back the claims.

The announcement comes just after the company released a new version of its RTX 2060 GPU, which was originally launched in 2019. The major upgrade for the GPU includes an upgrade to 12GB of vRAM from 6GB of vRAM.