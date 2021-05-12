comscore Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs launched for entry level gaming laptops
Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs launched for entry level gaming laptops

Nvidia RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti video cards with real-time ray tracing and NVIDA’s Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS) launched for affordable gaming laptops.

Nvidia RTX GeForce 3050

Nvidia expanding its GeForce RTX laptop video cards lineup has launched the new GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti. The new RTX discrete GPUs are designed for compact gaming laptops and entry-level models. Nvidia claims that the new RTX-backed laptops will be able to run high-demanding games Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at 60 frames per second. Also Read - Asus ExpertBook P2 Review: Versatility for the workaholic

“The latest wave of laptops provides the perfect opportunity to upgrade, particularly for gamers and creators with older laptops who want to experience the magic of RTX. There are now five times more RTX 30 Series gaming laptops that are thinner than 18mm compared with previous-generation RTX systems, delivering groundbreaking performance with very sleek and portable designs,” Mark Aevermann, director of product management for laptops at NVIDIA cited in the press release. Also Read - Nvidia acquires ARM Holdings division $40 billion deal

Nvidia RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti features

Notably, both RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti video cards feature real-time ray tracing and NVIDA’s Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS) which leverages AI cores to run apps with upscaled resolution. The RTX 3050 Ti has CUDA cores, 80 tensor cores, and runs at 1,485Mhz speeds, while the RTX 3050 has 2,048 CUDA cores, 64 tensor cores in 16 SMs, and runs at 1,500MHz speeds. Compared to the previous iteration, the new RTX laptop GPUs are claimed to provide a 4x boost in games and about 2.5x improved performance in video editing. Similar to the mobile GeForce RTX 30 series, the new RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti are based on Ampere architecture. Also Read - Intel announces new 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, Intel Evo and new logo

The company also cited a few aspects for professional gamers in the esports space and content creators. Nvidia mentioned a Reflex Low Latency mode as part of the RTX 30 series which is said to ensure sub-25ms display latencies and push frame rates to over 144fps. Notably, the RTX 30 series GPUs will feature in Studio series laptops as well.

“For those who enjoy competitive games, new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptops can deliver 144+ FPS and sub-25ms system latency in titles such as Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, and Valorant, thanks to the NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency mode. Seven out of the top 10 competitive shooter games have NVIDIA Reflex support, which allows gamers to achieve lower system latency so they can play their absolute best. NVIDIA Reflex is also supported across the entire RTX 30 Series lineup,” Nvidia stated.

Nvidia RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti availability

The new Nvidia RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards will be implemented on laptops manufactured by Dell, HP, Lenovo, Gigabyte, MSI, and Razer starting at $799 and will be made available to consumers later this summer. To note, laptops incorporating Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs are said to come with Intel 11th gen Core H series CPUs that were recently announced.

  Published Date: May 12, 2021 5:56 PM IST

