NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti, 3070Ti, AMD RX 6000M series GPU announced

This year's Computex has a lot of stuff for gaming fans in store. After high-end laptops, NVIDIA and AMD took to the stage to announce brand new high-end mobile graphics cards. NVIDIA announced the RTX 3080Ti and RTX 3070Ti graphics cards for gaming laptops along with a list of new RTX-supported games. AMD, meanwhile, announces the RX 6000M series GPUs for mobile platforms.

Ray tracing is the theme this year for PC gaming, with all the latest cards promising superior ray tracing performance. NVIDIA announced new additions to its expanded list 130 RTX-supported games, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow Six Seige, Doom Eternal and more. Except for Doom Eternal, the other two games are already getting ray tracing and DLSS.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPUs

The RTX 3080 Ti relies on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and provides features such as ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS performance-boosting AI, NVIDIA Reflex latency-reduction, NVIDIA Broadcast streaming features and additional memory up to 12GB of GDDR6 that allows it to speed through the most popular creator applications as well. Being the new flagship GPU of the RTX lineup, it will be available June 3 starting at $ 1,199.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is based on GeForce RTX 3070, but the new Ti GPU boosts performance with more CUDA Cores and GDDR6X memory. NVIDIA says that the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will deliver up to 1.5X performance improvement over the previous-gen GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, and a 2X improvement over the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. It will be available June 10th starting at $599.

AMD RX 6000M mobile graphics

The RX 6000M series will lead the mobile GPU portfolio for AMD. The first model is the flagship RX 6800M card that AMD says comes with 40 CU, 96MB Infinity Cache, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory. The RX 6800M is capable of doing 1440p gaming at 120 fps. Those willing to settle for less can opt for the RX 6700M that comes with 36 CU, 80MB Infinity Cache and 10GB VRAM. The RX 6700M can do 1440p gaming at 100 fps.

Lastly, there’s the RX 6600M serving as the entry-level card with 28 CU, 32MB Infinity Cache and 8GB memory. This one is capable of doing 1080p gaming at 100 fps. AMD says that RX 6000M series cards support hardware-accelerated ray tracing (DXR).

