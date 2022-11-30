comscore OnePlus to launch two monitors next month in India
OnePlus to launch two monitors next month in India

On its website, OnePlus has shared the design and some features of its upcoming two monitors, which will come in 24- and 27-inch sizes.

OnePlus will launch monitors in India next month. According to a new banner on the OnePlus India website, the company will launch two models, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and the OnePlus Monitor E 24. This will be another new category for OnePlus, which has previously forayed into non-mobile categories, such as televisions. On its website, OnePlus has also shared the design and some features of its new monitors. Also Read - Amazon Great India Festival sale: Amazon reveals pre-sale deals on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi smartphones

Without specifying which, OnePlus has revealed that its monitors will be suited for gaming. “A game changing moment comes into play,” reads the website. This could mean that these monitors will come with gaming-centric technologies, such as a high refresh rate and support for Adaptive Sync technologies. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 will be 27 inches, while the OnePlus Monitor E 24 will be 24 inches in size, and they will likely support both a tabletop stand and a VESA wall mount. One of the images on the website also shows the monitor could be used vertically with proper stand support. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds with 30-hour battery life go on sale in India today: Price, specs and more

OnePlus Monitor launch date

OnePlus will launch two new monitors in India on December 12 at 12 pm. It is, however, unclear whether the launch would take place online or in person. OnePlus is also running some sort of contest through which you can “get a chance to win a OnePlus Monitor X 27.” Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date confirmed: Check details

The details on the OnePlus Monitor are limited at this time, but we will find out more about the two monitors in the coming days. OnePlus has mentioned on its website that more details about its monitors are coming on December 2, December 5, and December 8 before the launch. Hopefully, the company would tease some features such as the refresh rate, the design, and the display technology to entice gamers.

With these two monitors, OnePlus is entering an already crowded yet niche segment of monitors. You can easily find a gaming monitor for as low as Rs 10,000 on the market from the likes of MSI, Acer, BenQ, and Asus among others.

  • Published Date: November 30, 2022 2:15 PM IST
