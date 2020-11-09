Oppo recently launched a 5G phone called Oppo K7x, but it seems that the Chinese manufacturer is preparing another smartphone that also comes with 5G connectivity support. The report comes after a new Oppo device carrying the model number PEGM00/PEGT00 was spotted on TENAA. The name of the smartphone is still a mystery, but the certification provides a lot of information about it. Also Read - Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung Exynos chips by 2021

Based on the TENAA certification, the Oppo PEGM00/PEGT00 will be a 5G phone. It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen offering a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. According to other rumors, it is speculated to support the standard 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Oppo PEGM00/PEGT00 details

TENAA also completes the list with some device images which reveal that the new Oppo 5G phone will pack a punch-hole design to accommodate one 32-megapixel selfie camera. While on the back, we can get a quad-camera setup packed in a rectangular camera module complete with an LED flash that at a glance looks like the Oppo K7x.

It’s just that the new Oppo 5G phone has a better camera configuration. According to the TENAA listing, we will get a 64-megapixel primary camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel camera (possibly an ultrawide lens) and two 2-megapixel cameras. This new Oppo smartphone is powered with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz. The actual processor name is still hidden, but it must support 5G anyway.

But if we look at the clock speed offered; it looks like it is MediaTek’s 5G chipset called Dimensity 800U. It then comes with a choice of RAM between 8GB or 12GB and internal storage ranging from 128GB and 256GB. Meanwhile, to keep it running, the smartphone reportedly runs the ColorOS 11 interface based on the Android 11 operating system. It will have a 4,300 mAh capacity battery equipped with support for 65W fast charging technology.

This new Oppo 5G phone is quite slim, which is only 7.9mm thick and weighs around 172 grams. But unfortunately, as mentioned from the start, the true identity of the PEGM00 / PEGT00 device is not yet known. It can be part of the Oppo A-Series smartphone or under the Reno Series. But what is clear is that its presence at TENAA suggests that Oppo can officially launch it in the near future.