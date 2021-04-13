Panasonic India has launched its new Toughbook FZ-55 laptop in India. The laptop is aimed at professionals across the automotive, federal and public safety, utilities, defence and pharmaceutical industries. The new laptop is encased inside of a honeycomb-style magnesium casing with a carry handle. It measures 345 x 272 x 32.8mm and weighs up to 2.25 kgs. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 6,000: Infinix Smart HD 2021, Redmi 7A, more

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55: Price in India

The new Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 is priced at Rs 1,49,000 (exclusive 18% GST) for the base variant. The laptop will be made available via Panasonic partners throughout the country soon. The company has not officially stated an availability date. Also Read - Prices of LED TVs, refrigerators, other consumer electronics to hike in January

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55: Specifications

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 sports a 14-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in three display configurations: full HD touch screen panel, full HD panel and an HD Ready panel. The device comes in two CPU configurations: an 8th generation Intel Core i5 vPro processor clocked at up to 4.1GHz, and an 8th generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor clocked at up to 4.8GHz. The device also comes with a 2-megapixel camera with an IR sensor and a privacy cover. Also Read - Panasonic launches range of connected IoT-enabled air-conditioners in India

The device comes with up to 32GB of RAM paired with up to 1TB of SSD storage. For security purposes, the device comes with Contacted SCRx 1(+1), Contactless SCR, FPR. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Pro operating system. The full HD variant of the device can last for 19 hours on a single charge and for 38 hours with the second battery. The HD variant can last up to 20 hours on a single charge and up to 40 hours with the second battery.

Connectivity options include 4 USB 3.1(Gen1), 1 Rugged USB (USB 2.0), 1 HDMI port, 1 Serial port, 1 VGA port, 2 LAN port, 1 micro SD card slot, DVD drive, and 1 Dual Path Through.