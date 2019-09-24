Google’s October 15 event will focus heavily on the much-rumored Pixel 4 smartphones. But it seems the search giant will have a surprise up its sleeves. As per a new report, Google is likely to also launch a new laptop at its October event.

As per 9To5Google, the upcoming Google laptop is dubbed ‘Pixelbook Go’. This is likely to boast a 13-inch display with 16:9 aspect ratio and options for FHD and 4K resolution. It will also feature a simple clamshell design as opposed to what we have seen on the Pixelbook and the Pixel Slate. It will also come with a magnesium alloy body, which will help with the weight.

Under the hood of the Google laptop will be an Intel chipset with plenty of customization options for buyers. One will be able to choose between m3, i5 or i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. There will also be a Titan C chip on the inside. On the sides will be two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other reported features include two mics on the front, a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, and “much more powerful speakers than the Pixelbook”.

Interestingly, at Cloud Next 2019 earlier this year, Google first hinted at its next Pixelbook device. During a business-centric session, a Google executive revealed that the company is working on a Pixelbook designed to “be productive on-the-go”. This device is being made for the workforce market in mind.

As with leaks, we advice you to take it with the proverbial pinch of salt. That said, the folks at 9To5Google do have a good track record when it comes to leaks around upcoming devices. We will anyway get to know everything Google has in store for us at its October 15 event.