Poco is expected to debut in the laptop market soon in India. It was recently reported that the Redmi G series laptop battery received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with Poco’s branding. This clearly hints that the company is planning to launch a laptop in India. There are chances that it is just a Redmi G-series laptop with a Poco label. Poco is also expected to launch a pair of TWS earbuds and a smartwatch. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 based on Android 12 in December: Report

Going by a 91Mobiles report in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma, the said Redmi G series laptop battery was listed on the BIS website with the G16B01W model number. It also revealed that it will come with the Poco branding. In simple words, Poco is planning to launch a rebranded Redmi G laptop in India. Also Read - Best 5G budget phones to buy in India in November 2021

The report further reveals that the G16B01W battery is now available for purchase on e-commerce websites including Alibaba’s AliExpress. This battery is designed for a 16.1-inch Redmi G gaming laptop that has a capacity of 3,620 mAh capacity.

This is not the first time that the Chinese smartphone brand is rumoured to be working on a laptop. Back in December last year, popular tipster Mukul Sharma revealed in his latest Twitter post that the BIS recently certified laptop batteries under the Poco trademark. While there’s no supporting information on the same, there are chances of this hinting at a Poco laptop sometime early next year. Poco, as you may know, separated from Xiaomi in early 2020 but relies on Xiaomi for R&D as well as distribution.

For the unversed, Redmi recently launched Redmi Note 11 4G in China. It comes with a 90Hz display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel camera setup and much more. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device also comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

On the hardware front, the Redmi Note 11 4G is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It consists of dual SIM support.