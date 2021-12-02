Qualcomm has launched new chipsets for PCs, laptops running on Windows and even for Chromebooks. The chipset manufacturer has introduced the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset built for Always On, Always Connected PCs that are ultra-slim and fanless. The company has also launched the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chip which is built for entry level devices which can be both Windows and Chromebooks. Also Read - Qualcomm launches Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for gaming on the go: Check details

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is the first 5nm Windows PC platform. Qualcomm claims the new architecture dramatically improves the performance of the Qualcomm Kryo CPU, while maintaining similar power consumption to their previous generation. Also Read - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 confirmed for OnePlus 10 series phones, launch expected early next year



Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 claims to deliver up to 85% performance boost, which compared to previous generation chipset. The chip can also provide up to 60% greater performance per watt over other x86 platforms, according to Qualcomm.

The company claims the new architecture will be able to provide multiple days of battery life. Qualcomm Adreno GPU will be used for web-browsing, video and photo editing, and video conferencing. The company claims a performance improvement of up to 60% versus their previous generation. This chip also supports gaming at Full HD (up to 120 FPS) and is optimized to allow users to game up to 50% longer than certain competing platforms.

The new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 also comes with better support for AI driven features such as face detection or background blur and audio noise suppression. The chip comes with built-in AI capabilities of Snapdragon compute platforms

8cx Gen 3 delivers 29+ TOPS of AI acceleration, which is almost 3X the leading competitive platform.

8cx Gen 3 also offers connectivity for always connected laptops. It can support Snapdragon X55, X62, or X65 5G Modem-RF systems. 8cx Gen 3 also features Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 to enable Wi-Fi 6/6E speeds