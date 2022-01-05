Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Realme recently launched the GT 2 series smartphones consisting of the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones. In addition to launching a new smartphone series, the company also introduced a new laptop dubbed as the Realme Book Enhanced Edition. It is a successor to last year’s Realme Book laptop. Also Read - Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India

The newly launched Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop retains the metallic body, the sleek design and Realme logo of the Realme Book laptop while delivering upgrades in four major areas. It features a new azure colour scheme along with a multi-core increase in the CPU. Realme says that the multi-cores in the CPU have been increased by 21.8% and while GPU has been increased by 68%. Additionally, the newly launched laptop comes with a super VC cooling system which the company says improves the heat dissipation speed by 32.7%. Lastly, the Realme Book Enhanced Edition is available with a great RAM capacity of 16GB. Also Read - Realme GT 2 series launch today: What to expect, how to watch live stream

Realme Book Enhanced Edition specifications

The newly launched Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop features a 14-inch display with a resolution of 2160×1440 pixels. It sports an aspect ratio of 3:2 and offers 400 nits of peak brightness along with 100% sRGB coverage. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-11320H 11th generation processor and Intel’s Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU, which is coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system with Microsoft Office (Home and Student Edition) pre-installed. Also Read - This Indian phone company is giving a free 5G phone if you ditch your “Chinese” Realme 8s

Coming to the battery, Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop features a 54Whr battery, which the company says can provide up to 11 hours of battery life. It also features support for 65W super-fast charging with 30 minutes of charge capable of providing up to 50 percent of battery.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition price and availability

The Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop is available in The Sky is Blue and Island Ash colour variants at a price of CNY 4,999 (Rs 58,502 approx.) in China. There is no word on when Realme’s newly launched Enhanced Edition laptop will arrive in India.