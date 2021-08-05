Realme Book India launch teased, likely to debut alongside Realme GT series on August 18

Realme Book may launch in India soon, as Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth shared a tweet giving a hint about the new laptop debut. The Chinese brand is gearing up to showcase the Realme GT 5G series on August 18. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 gets a new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, up for grabs from today

Realme Book India launch teased, likely to launch along with Realme GT series

While Sheth, hasn’t clearly mentioned about the Realme Book debut in India, he posted a photo that shows the Realme Book in Blue colour that was teased a few days ago, a Master Edition suitcase hamper, and GT Master Edition smartphone. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: iQOO Z3, Poco X3 Pro, and more

The smartphone maker is tight-lipped about the new laptop, however, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with GizNext revealed a 360-degree video of the Realme Book showing a USB-A port and a 3.5mm audio jack on the right side. Two USB-C ports are seen placed on the left side. The Realme Book seems to borrow design aesthetics from Apple MacBook Air with slim bezels and a large touchpad as seen in the video. The laptop could likely come with a built-in fingerprint scanner. While these are just rumours, Realme has at least confirmed that the new laptop will come with a promised upgrade to Windows 11 and equip 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

Coming to the Realme GT Master Edition, the phone was launched in China with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The phone offers a 64-megapixel primary camera which is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It packs a 4,300mAh battery and charges at up to 65W. The company will launch the Realme GT 5G alongside the Master Edition. In terms of pricing, Sheth had earlier cited that Realme GT 5G will not be priced under Rs 30,000. While the premium Realme GT series is set to debut in India on August 18, we will have to wait until Realme gives a confirmation.