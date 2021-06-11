Realme Book laptop leaks ahead of launch and so does Realme Pad tablet

Xiaomi did a lot of phones, then Realme did the same. Xiaomi started selling smart TVs, Realme also jumped into the game. Xiaomi went into IoT, so did Realme. Hence, when Xiaomi started selling laptops, it was obvious that Realme would follow. And so it did, as the company is preparing to launch its first laptop and tablet alongside the Realme GT globally. These two devices have leaked online. Also Read - Best 5G smartphones with top MediaTek processors under Rs 30,000 in June 2021

The leaks don't reveal the specifications and features of either of these two devices but we get to see the designs. The Realme Book is revealed in all its glory from all the angles one can imagine whereas the Realme Pad; Realme's first tablet device, can be seen in illustrations. These two seem to be authentic Realme products and not just repurposed Oppo devices.

Realme Book, Pad leak ahead of launch

Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

The Realme Book seems like Realme’s foray into the premium laptop space with a unique design. Realme is going with a 3:2 aspect ratio layout instead of a conventional 16:9 layout. Additionally, the laptop is featuring a display with slim bezels that can hold the Realme logo at the bottom. The overall design seems to be inspired by the MacBook Pro.

The build material seems unknown at the moment but the laptop does get two USB-C ports to the side. Also, it gets two speakers underneath along with heat vents. Sadly, there’s no idea on the choice of processors and the presence of any dedicated GPU on the Realme Book. The leak information comes from Android Authority.

This laptop will be unveiled at the global launch of the Realme GT flagship. The event backdrop also reveals the Realme Pad, a tablet device. There are no actual photos of this device but it seems Realme’s first tablet will take copious amounts of inspiration from the iPad Pro, complete with flat edges and protruding dual rear cameras.

What remains to be seen is whether the Realme Pad runs on Android or is based on Windows 10 platform. Also, there’s no idea about the pricing of this tablet yet. The competition in the affordable tablet segment is dominated by Samsung and Realme would like to grab a pie of that.