Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

Realme Book Prime will reportedly launch globally in April. According to a new report, alongside the global debut, the device will also launch in the Indian market on the same date. The new laptop is expected to be a rebadged Realme Book Enhanced Edition, which was launched in China back in January. The device is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ to go on first sale today on Flipkart and Realme.com: Specs, pricing, sale offers

According to tipster Mukul Sharma in association with MySmartPrice reveals that the Realme Book Prime global and India launch will happen sometime in April. He also revealed that the laptop will be a rebranded variant of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ to arrive in Free Fire Edition soon

Realme has not revealed any information regarding the launch date of the Realme Book Prime as of now. Also Read - Microsoft Teams’ new feature let you manage your meetings better

Realme Book Enhanced Edition: Price

Realme Book Enhanced Edition was launched back in January, priced at Yuan 4,699 (approximately Rs 55,000) for the sole 12GB RAM/512GB SSD storage variant. The laptop is currently available in Sky Blue and Island Grey colour options.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition: Specifications

Realme Book Enhanced Edition sports a 14-inch IPS display with a 2K resolution, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor, paired with Intel Sharp X graphics. The laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel memory and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The laptop runs Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system out of the box. It is backed by a 54Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging technology.

The laptop features a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system. Other features include dual Harman speakers backed by DTS audio technology, dual mics, 720p HD webcam, backlit keyboard and a two-in-one fingerprint-power button.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.