Realme Book Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The Realme Book Prime is powered the 11th generation Intel i5 processor, a 14-inch display and Windows 11 OS.

Realme Book Prime

Image: Realme

Realme today launched a bunch of new devices in India including the Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 9 4G, smartphone, Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds, and Realme smart TV stick. In addition to these devices, the company also launched the Realme Book Prime laptop in India. It joins the Realme Book Slim in India that is currently available at a price of Rs 46,999. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Realme Book Prime price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Realme Book Prime comes at a price of Rs 64,999 in India. However, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 57,999 in the country. Also Read - Realme 9 4G launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Coming to availability, the Realme Book Prime will be available via its first sale in India starting 12PM on April 13 via realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. As a part of the launch offers, the company is giving an instant discount of Rs 3,000 to the HDFC Bank customers on payments made via credit cards and debit cards and EMI transactions. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs

Realme Book Prime specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme Book Prime comes with an aluminum chassis. It is 14.9mm thick and it weighs just 1.37Kgs. As far as the display is concerned, the newly launched laptop comes with 14-inch IPS LCD display with a 2K resolution of 2048×1080 pixels and 400 nits of peak brightness.

The Realme Book Prime is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i5-11320 processor that is coupled with Intel Iris X Graphics. It also comes with a VC liquid cooling system to manage heat dissipation better. The Intel processor is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of PCle SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 OS.

Coming to the battery, the Realme Book Prime comes with a 54Wh battery with support for 65W charging via a USB Type-C port. Realme says that its newly launched laptop offers a battery life of up to 12 hours. For connectivity it has WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 4, a 3.5mm jack, a USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. Additional features include a backlit keyboard with Stereo Sound by DTS.

It comes in Real Green, Realme Blue and Realme Green colour variants.

  • Published Date: April 7, 2022 2:12 PM IST

Best Sellers