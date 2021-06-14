comscore Realme Book, Realme Pad to launch on June 15 alongside Realme GT: Report
Realme Book, Realme Pad to launch on June 15 alongside Realme GT: Report

Realme Book, Realme Pad could launch on June 15 globally according to a new report. Here's everything you need to know about them.

(Image: Android Authority)

Realme on June 15 at its Realme GT 5G global launch will also be unveiling its first-ever tablet and laptop according to a report by GSMArena. Both of these will be integrated deeply with the company’s smartphones and other IoT products to offer customers a seamless user experience. Currently, the company’s portfolio of products includes smartphones, Smart TVs, 360-degree cameras, smartwatches, smart bands, smart scales, light bulbs and more. Also Read - Realme Book laptop leaks ahead of launch and so does Realme Pad tablet

This is a big step for the company considering that it is not only Realme’s first laptop and tablet but also BBK Electronics first foray into these categories. Also Read - Best 5G smartphones with top MediaTek processors under Rs 30,000 in June 2021

Citing a press message GSMArena reports that the company’s smartphone business has grown a lot and it is now looking to “bring more leap-forward products to more consumer electronics categories.” The company has not teased the introduction of the laptop and tablet on its social media accounts yet. Also Read - Realme X9 design leaked through TENNA listing: Here's what to expect

According to the report, this is all part of Realme‘s 1+4+N strategy, under which we saw the company launching nearly 50 IoT products in 2020, with over 100 more expected to arrive by the end of this year.

To recall, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had previously tweeted a photo of a laptop inside of an envelope. Taking a direct jab at Apple’s MacBook Air, considering that Steve Jobs back in 2008 first revealed the MacBook Air to the public by taking it out of an envelope.

Android Authority has already posted leaked images for the same. The device features a silver aluminium chassis with the Realme branding etched on the front plate. Little is known about the upcoming laptop’s specifications as of now.

Realme’s upcoming tablet according to Android Authority will be called the Realme Pad. However, unlike the Realme Book, we do not have any leaked images or renders for the tablet.

Published Date: June 14, 2021 9:48 AM IST
  • Published Date: June 14, 2021 9:48 AM IST

