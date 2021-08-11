Realme is finally entering the laptop space. After a number of leaks and teasers, the company has now revealed that will launch its first-ever laptop: the Realme Book (Slim) in India on August 18 via an online event, of course. Also Read - Fanciest smartphones under Rs 20,000 with all the glam: Realme 8 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, etc

This is also the day when the company will launch its flagship smartphones, the Realme GT and the GT Master Edition in the country. Here’s a look at all we know about Realme’s first laptop. Also Read - Best smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in India: boAt Storm, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Redmi Watch, more

Realme Book (Slim) coming to India soon

The Realme laptop, along with the new flagship phone will launch in India at a virtual event, which will start at 12:30 pm. You can catch it live via the company’s YouTube channel, as well as, its social media platforms. Also Read - Upcoming affordable phones launching in India in August 2021: Redmi 10, Realme 8i, more

Realme hasn’t revealed the device entirely, however, has given a hint at some of its details. The laptop is said to feature a thin and stylish design and come with a mixture of high performance, long battery life, and intriguing features.

We are all-set to establish a new benchmark in sleekness!

Make way for one of the slimmest laptops ever engineered. The #realmeBook Slim is #DesignedToEmpower, indeed. Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th August on our official channels.

Head here: https://t.co/VKM4DERHeD pic.twitter.com/s9JfHsXLx4 — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) August 11, 2021

Its display is expected to show “true-to-life details and rich colours” and come with an aspect ratio that is deemed comfortable to a better viewing experience. The device is also confirmed to come with USB Type-C and Type-A ports and even a 3.5mm audio jack. A metal body is expected too.

Details on the specifications aren’t known but there are leaks to look at. It is suggested that the laptop will come with a 14-inch display and will be powered by an Intel Core i5 processor. The laptop could come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Realme Book also come with support for 65W fast charging and a fingerprint scanner. The Realme Book (Slim) is expected to fall under Rs 60,000 and if this turns true, it will become expensive than the recently launched RedmiBook.

It remains to be seen how the company’s first laptop turns out to be.