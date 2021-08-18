Realme Book Slim starting at Rs 44,999 launched in India

Realme has launched its first-ever laptop in India, dubbed the Realme Book Slim. The laptop comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor and a 2K resolution display with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. It is also thinner and lighter than the MacBook Pro. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the Realme Book Slim has to offer. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition, GT 5G flagship launch in India with aggressive pricing

Realme Book Slim: Price in India

Realme Book Slim is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor 8GB RAM/256GB SSD storage variant and at Rs 59,999 for the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant. The laptops will be made available in Real Blue and Real Grey colour options. Also Read - Realme GT 5G, Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specs

As an introductory offer, the Realme Book Slim is priced at Rs 44,999 for the Core i3 variant and at Rs 56,999 for the Core i5 variant. Both the variants will be made available starting August 30 on Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. Also Read - Realme GT 5G will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone yet, company confirms

Realme Book Slim: Specifications

Realme Book Slim sports a 14-inch with a resolution of 2160×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The display is protected by an unspecified version of Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with Iris XE integrated graphics.

The laptop comes with a dual-fan cooling solution to keep the laptop cool during heavy workloads. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB PCIe SSD storage. I/O includes Type-C USB 3, Type-C USB 4/Thundebold port, a Type-A USB 3 and a headphone jack. The laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and packs stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

Realme Book Slim comes with a 54Wh battery, which the company claims can last up to 11 hours on a single charge. The laptop supports 65W fast charging, which the company claims can provide 0-50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

The laptop runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and will come with a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it launches later this year. The laptop also comes with a new PC Connect app, that provides users with full control over their Realme phones within the laptop via WiFi Direct.