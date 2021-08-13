Realme Book Slim will be lighter than the MacBook Pro; confirms company

Realme will be launching its first-ever laptop, Realme Book Slim alongside the Realme GT and GT Master Edition smartphones. With its upcoming Realme Book Slim, the company will be taking on Apple’s MacBook Pro. Now, the company has confirmed that the device will come with a 2K resolution display and will be lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro. Also Read - Top smart bands/ smartwatches under Rs 5,000 to gift this Raksha Bandhan

Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth in a tweet stated that the upcoming Realme Book Slim will come with a premium 2K Full Vision Display. Apart from this, in an earlier tweet, he also stated that the device will weigh in at 1.38kg, which is comparatively lighter than the MacBook Pro 13-inch, which weighs 1.40kg. However, Apple’s MacBook Air will still be lighter at 1.29kg.

#realmebook Slim was #DesignedToEmpower.

So we ensured a lightweight design of 1.38KG which makes it comfortable for the users to carry it anywhere. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 12, 2021

Realme Book Slim will come with support for smartphone integration for its devices via an optimised PC Connect app. This will be similar to how Samsung’s phones connect and can be accessed via Windows PCs. The upcoming laptop will feature one Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port, one USB Type-C 3.2 gen 2 port, one USB Type-A 3.1 gen 1 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The company has confirmed that the upcoming Realme Book Slim will feature a Thunderbolt 4 port, which confirms that the device will be powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

The company has already confirmed that the device will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The company could also release an 8GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB SSD variant too. Apart from this, the device will run Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system