Realme laptop launch in India imminent, teaser shows Apple Macbook like design

Realme might soon foray into the laptop category as Realme India’s CEO has shared an official teaser hinting at the launch of the new Realme laptop soon. To recall, the Chinese brand posted a laptop survey on its forum website in May this year, and with the CEO now sharing cryptic text with a laptop image indicates that Realme is indeed planning to expand its product portfolio in India. Also Read - Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget

Realme laptop launch in India imminent

As mentioned, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth posted a teaser on his official Twitter handle which suggests a new product category will be launched soon in India. The tweet has a binary message which when decoded reads ‘Hello World.’ Although the CEO has played a guessing game, the teaser image in the tweet clearly indicates that the company is bringing laptops for its user base. The image shows an Apple Macbook-like laptop design in metallic silver colour half-covered in a paper bag. While there aren’t any concrete details about the upcoming Realme laptops, the Chinese handset maker did joke about a MeowBook laptop in March this year. Notably, the new Realme laptop will be a part of the company’s TechLife range. Also Read - Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Check out what is new

“We have been seeing tons of requests for a Laptop, and we want to better understand your needs. As you guys already know, we place great value on the information and feedback you provide. This is the time to share your opinion with us,” Realme said in a forum post in May.

The survey covered questions around users’ social media usage, the laptop brand they use, and reasons influencing their laptop buying behaviour, and if they will be willing to spend ‘between Rs 30,000- Rs 50,000’ or above. While Realme hasn’t shared any specific details other than dropping a teaser, we expect the company to provide insights at the Realme GT 5G global launch on June 15 where it is expected to showcase a few AIoT products.