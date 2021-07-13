Realme Laptop new renders, preliminary specs surface online: Here's a look

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its first laptop later this year. Since then we have seen the laptop from multiple angles in leaked images. Realme India head Madhav Sheth has told BGR.in that the company’s upcoming laptop will target college students and young professionals. Also Read - Exclusive: Realme Dizo to launch a smartwatch in India soon, could be an affordable one

While Realme is still yet to reveal how its upcoming laptop will look like or what all hardware will it include, leakster OnLeaks along with GizNext has shared a set of high quality renders alongside a list of preliminary specifications of the laptop.

According to the leak, the Realme Book will sport a 14-inch LED display with a Full HD resolution. The display will feature a 3:2 aspect ratio and will come with an anti-glare coating. The casing seems to be built out of aluminium, however, the leak does not describe what material has been used. The laptop will come with a chiclet style keyboard along with a power button, which doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

It will be powered by Intel‘s latest 11th-gen Core i3 and Core i5 chipsets with a number of RAM and storage options. The device will run Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and will be upgradable to Windows 11 when it launches later this year.

The laptop will come with one USB Type-A port, two USC Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop will feature dimensions of 307 mm (length) x 229 mm (width) x 16 mm (thickness) and will weigh under 1.5kg. It will be made available around Rs 40,000 for the base variant, and will launch by the end of next month.