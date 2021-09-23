Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop Launched, Price, Specs, Features: Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop is finally here. Successor to Redmi G 2020 laptop, the new model arrives in two configurations. The new Redmi laptop offers a 144Hz panel and 16GB RAM. The gaming laptop from Redmi equips Xiaomi’s Hurricane Cooling 3.0 heat dissipation system. Also Read - Best 8GB RAM phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop price, availability

Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop price has been set at CNY 5,699 (around Rs 64,900) for the Intel Core i5 model, while the AMD Ryzen 7 model comes for a cost at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 79,700). The Intel variant will go on sale in China from September 23. While the AMD model will be made available on the home turf. The Chinese brand hasn’t mentioned any detail about the release in global markets yet. Also Read - Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, 43-inch with Android 11 launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

To recall, the original Redmi G laptop made its debut last August for a price starting at CNY 5,299 (around Rs 60,300). Also Read - Deal of the day: Today’s best deal on Redmi Note 10S, get Rs 1,500 instant discount

Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop specifications

The new Redmi G 2021 model gets massive internal upgrades over its predecessor. The gaming laptop from Redmi gets a 16.1-inch laptop with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The display is TÜV Rheinland certified as well for low blue light emission. The laptop equips an upgraded Hurricane Cooling 3.0 system with two 12V fans and five all-copper heat pipes to eliminate heat dissipation.

The Redmi G 2021 comes in two configurations- one with an Intel processor, the other with an AMD processor. The former ships with a Core i5-11260H (Tiger Lake), a hexa-core processor with turbo frequency up to 4.4 GHz. The chipset is paired with GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The latter equips a Ryzen 5800H with eight Zen 3 cores and turbo frequency up to 4.4 GHz. The AMD version gets Nvidia GeForce 3060 graphics with a TDP of up to 130W.

Both the Intel and AMD version carries 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptops feature a backlit keyboard with three-level brightness, DTS:X Ultra 3D audio for an immersive audio experience, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Other aspects include- Xiao AI digital assistant, USB-C charging port. As for backup, the Intel variant carries a 180W power adapter, while the AMD model comes with a 230W power adapter.