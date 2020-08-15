comscore Redmi G gaming laptop launched with 144Hz screen: Check specs, price
Redmi G gaming laptop launched with 144Hz screen: Check specs, price

The Redmi G gaming laptop comes in three processor variants and is powered by a 55Whr battery.

  • Published: August 15, 2020 5:30 PM IST
The Redmi G gaming laptop is now official in China and will be sold starting August 17. There is no word on its international availability yet. As far as price is concerned, Redmi is selling its new laptop with a starting price tag of RMB 5,299 (around Rs 57,000) for the basic model with Intel Core i5-10200H chipset. The Core i5-10300H variant will cost RMB 6,299 (around Rs 68,000) and RMB 6,999 (around Rs 75,500) for the highest model with the Intel Core i7-10750H chipset. Also Read - Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop launched with 10th-Gen Intel processor: Price in India, specifications

The Redmi G gaming laptop comes with a 16.1-inch LCD panel with support for Full HD resolution. It has an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio, 300nits of brightness. The screen on Redmi G also has an anti-glare coating. The panel offers support for 144Hz refresh rate. This laptop has a sleek design with full-sized backlit keyboard support. There’s also a built-in 720p webcam, and dual 2W speakers with DTS: X Ultra 3D Sound. Also Read - Redmi G gaming laptop officially confirmed to launch on August 14: Check details

The Redmi G gaming laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor, which has a base frequency of 2.6GHz and a maximum turbo frequency of 5GHz. It is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. The base model is powered by the Intel Core i5-10200H processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Also Read - Avita Liber V laptop launched in India: Check price and specifications

Regardless of which version you choose, users will get DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The newly launched Redmi G gaming laptop has Hurricane Cooling 2.0 copper cooling system with dual-fans and vents on both sides. Connectivity options include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x Mini DP 1.4, 1 X HDMI 2.0, up to 3.5mm headphone jack. The latest device from Redmi ships with Microsoft Windows 10 Home operating system. It has a battery capacity of 55Whr, which seems to be small if you look at the specifications it offers.

