Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch its first gaming laptop in its home country on August 14. The company has confirmed this news via its Weibo account. The brand has not only revealed the launch date, but also teased the design of the upcoming Redmi G gaming laptop. The Redmi launch event will kick off at 2:00PM CST Asia (11:30AM IST) on August 14. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent with 55-inch panel launched: Check price, features

The teaser suggests that the device will come in an all-black color theme with a matte finish. It seemingly has thin bezels on the left and right side, but it will offer quite thick chin. The Redmi G gaming laptop is expected to arrive with large vents to offer enough space for dissipating heat. It is said to feature a full-sized keyboard with a large touchpad. The teaser also shows that there will be a headphone jack and a USB port. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

The upcoming Redmi G gaming laptop might not be a thin and lightweight laptop as the teaser suggests it will have a thick chassis. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. Besides, Redmi already offers a range of laptops in its home country. Earlier this year, the sub-brand of Xiaomi launched laptops like RedmiBook 14 II, RedmiBook 14 Pro, and RedmiBook 13 Ryzen Edition. The Redmi G series will be the Chinese company’s first gaming laptop, and it is unknown whether this device will be made available globally. Also Read - Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12; Here is when these Mi and Redmi devices will get the update

Besides, the brand recently launched its RedmiBook 16 notebook with Intel’s latest 10-generation processor. It offers a 46Wh battery and supports 65W USB-C fast charging tech. The device ships with a 16.1-inch FHD display. It has around 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Xiaomi RedmiBook 16 with Core i5 processor is priced at RMB 4,999, which is around Rs 53,440 in India. The same laptop with Intel Core i7 chipset will cost RMB 5,699 (approximately Rs 60,920).