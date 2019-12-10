Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G smartphones at an event in China today. At the same event, the Chinese company also unveiled the RedmiBook 13 laptop. Its highlights include a 13.3-inch full-screen display, 10th-gen Intel processor, and more. Read on to find out everything on the new RedmiBook 13.

RedmiBook 13 features, specifications

The 13.3-inch anti-glare display on the RedmiBook 13 offers 250 nits brightness along with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at 1920×1080 pixels resolution and offers a 178-degree viewing angle experience. Under the hood, the device packs the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processor. There is also an option to configure the laptop with either Core i5 or Core i7 chipsets.

The laptop features metal unibody design and its overall design is similar to the MacBook Air. The processor is paired with the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2GB DDR5 graphics processor, which should be good enough for casual gaming. The laptop also features a chiclet-style keyboard and DTS surround sound audio support. The laptop runs Windows 10 OS, and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office.

As per Xiaomi, the RedmiBook 13 can offer 11 hours of battery life on a single charge thanks to its built-in thermal cooling system with a dual heat pipe. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, one USB 3.1 port, one HDMI port, and WiFi 802.11 ac. It also offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 and two 2W speakers. There is a 3.5mm audio jack, microphone combo, and DTS audio output. It weighs about 1.23kg, and the dimensions are 323 x 228 x 17.95mm.

Xiaomi laptop prices

The RedmiBook 13 price starts at CNY 4,199 (approximately Rs 42,300) in China. This price is for the Intel Core-i5-powered model paired with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD storage option. The Intel Core-i7 powered variant costs CNY 5,199 (approximately Rs 52,400). For this price, users get 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage version.