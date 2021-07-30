RedmiBook 15 laptop, Redmi’s first laptop will be showcased in India next week. Although core details about the laptop aren’t known yet, Redmi recently dropped a hint stating that the new laptop will ship with 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors and arrive in a Charcoal Grey colour option. Other aspects are kept under the lid, however, 91Mobiles managed to get hold of some of the details about the upcoming RedmiBook laptop. Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G in photos: A decent affordable 5G package

RedmiBook 15 laptop price in India (expected)

RedmiBook 15 laptop price in India will fall under Rs 50,000, as per the tipster Yogesh Brar. If we are to believe the tipster’s words, the new Redmi laptop will compete against the likes of Asus VivoBook, and its own distant cousin Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G first sale today: Price in India, sale offers, and more

RedmiBook 15 laptop specifications, features (leaked)

As seen on the tweet posted by Redmi, the upcoming laptop will have a sleek profile with thin side bezels, webcam and will be coated in Charcoal Gray colour. Redmi has already confirmed the RedmiBook 15 to arrive with 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors.

As for the rest of the specs, the tipster suggests that the laptop will feature a 15.6-inch display with a Full HD resolution. The RedmiBook will likely run on Windows 10 OS. As per reports, the laptop will ship with either 11th gen core i3 or Core i5 processor which will be paired with 8GB of RAM. 91Mobiles indicate that the RedmiBook 15 will have PCIe SSD and come in two storage options- 256GB and 512GB.

The tipster Brar says that Redmi might unveil not just one but two laptops at the August 3 launch event. Besides a 15.6-inch model, the Xiaomi sub-brand might introduce a 14-inch model as well.

Coming to the RedmiBook 15, the laptop is said to offer dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support. It will also feature two 2W speakers, a USB Type-C 3.1, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack, on the ports and connectivity front. The device will likely have two stereo speakers onboard. The battery capacity hasn’t been revealed, however, the laptop is cited to bundle a 65W charger.