News

RedmiBook 16 laptop launched alongside Redmi 10X series: Price, full specifications

Laptops

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi today launched three new devices in China, which are Redmi 10X, Redmi X TV, and a RedmiBook 16. We have already covered the Redmi 10X series launch, and here we will be talkin

RedmiBook 16

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi today launched three new devices in China, which are Redmi 10X, Redmi X TV, and a RedmiBook 16. We have already covered the Redmi 10X series launch, and here we will be talking about the latest Redmi laptop. The brand will be selling the new RedmiBook Ruilong Edition notebook in three sizes – 16.1-inch, 14- inch, and 13-inch. The price of the latest RedmiBook starts from RMB 3,999, which is approximately Rs 42,420 in India.

RedmiBook 16 Ruilong Edition: Specifications, features

The newly launched 16-inch and 14-inch RedmiBook laptop have a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, but the 13-inch version has an 89 percent ratio. The devices have a 100 percent sRGB wide color gamut. The bezels of the display is 3.26mm. The company says that the devices have “ultra-narrow bezels.” The RedmiBook 16 Ruilong Edition sports a large 46Whr battery, which Xiaomi says can deliver battery life of up to 12 hours.

Watch: Top 5 Android launchers you should try

The laptop also offers support for 1C fast charging tech. Redmi claims that the charger can top up the RedmiBook by 50 percent in 38 minutes. The latest RedmiBook 16 and other two notebooks are powered by AMD’s latest Zen2 architecture Ryzen 4000 series processors, with up to Ryzen 7 4700U clocked at 2.0GHz. It has a maximum dynamic acceleration frequency of 4.1GHz.

In comparison with the previous generation Picasso platform, the company says it offers 15 percent IPC performance improvement and 23 percent single-core performance. Redmi noted that the new AMD also offers a 60 percent multi-core comprehensive performance improvement. The RedmiBook 16 Ruilong Edition packs a 65W mini power adapter. It uses a universal Type-C interface. It offers support for the Intelligent sensor key. The RedmiBook laptop have three performance modes for the distinct use cases.

RedmiBook 16, 14, 13 Ruilong Edition: Price

The RedmiBook 16 Ruilong Edition price is set at RMB 3,799, which translates to Rs 42,420 in India. This price is for the 16GB RAM + 512 storage model. The RedmiBook 14 will be available at a discounted price of RMB 3,699 (roughly Rs 39,240). Lastly, the RedmiBook 13 Ruilong version comes with a price tag of RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,300). These prices are for the first sale. Xiaomi Redmi will start reservations from 16:30PM in China starting today. The newly launched RedmiBook will go on sale from June 1.

  • Published Date: May 26, 2020 2:16 PM IST

