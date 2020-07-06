comscore RedmiBook 16 laptop to launch with Intel Core i7 processor on July 8
RedmiBook 16 laptop to launch with Intel's 10-gen Core i7 processor on July 8

Xiaomi is all set to launch the RedmiBook 16 on July 8, and the laptop will feature Intel's latest 10-gen Core i7 processor.

  • Published: July 6, 2020 3:07 PM IST
Representational image

Xiaomi has already launched RedmiBook 16 laptop in China, but with AMD’s latest Ryzen processor. Now, the Chinese company has plans to launch the same notebook with Intel processors. The RedmiBook 16 will be launched in China on July 8. The device will have Intel’s 10th gen Core i7 processor, based on a 10nm manufacturing process. This information comes from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi.

The rest of the details are currently under wraps. But the new laptop is expected to launch with the same specs as the recently launched RedmiBook 16. It is likely to be available with 8GB RAM/16GB RAM and 512GB SSD option. There could also be an optional dedicated GPU. It could arrive with some improvements in design and battery life. The AMD-powered laptop sports a large 46Whr battery, which Xiaomi says can deliver battery life of up to 12 hours.

This laptop also offers support for 1C fast charging tech. Redmi claims that the charger can top up the RedmiBook by 50 percent in 38 minutes. It has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 100 percent sRGB wide color gamut. The company asserted that the devices have “ultra-narrow bezels.”

To recall, the RedmiBook 16 Ruilong Edition was launched with a price label of RMB 3,799, which translates to Rs 42,420 in India. This price is for the 16GB RAM + 512 storage model. Apart from this, the company also unveiled two more laptops. The RedmiBook 14 price was set at RMB 3,699 (roughly Rs 39,240). The RedmiBook 13 Ruilong version comes with a price tag of RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,300).

Besides, last month, Xiaomi launched a laptop for the first time in India. This device comes with a price label of Rs 41,999. The Mi NoteBook 14 series comprises the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition, the higher-end variant of the laptop which focuses on top-notch performance and also media consumption with a big colorful screen.

  • Published Date: July 6, 2020 3:07 PM IST

