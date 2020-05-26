RedmiBook 16 design and full specifications revealed

Redmi is set to challenge Apple MacBook Pro and Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 in the 16-inch laptop segment. The former sub-brand of Xiaomi is set to launch RedmiBook 16 alongside Redmi 10X and Redmi X Series TV in China today. We already know that the RedmiBook will be powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors. The company has also confirmed that it will come with a 65W adapter for charging. Now, the Chinese company is sharing the official design of the laptop. The teaser comes just hours ahead of the official launch of the laptop. Also Read - Redmi 10X, RedmiBook 16, Redmi X TV launch today: Livestream details, confirmed specifications

As the name implies, the RedmiBook 16 will feature a 16.1-inch display that supports 16:10 aspect ratio. This will be the first laptop from Redmi to feature a 16-inch display. The teaser image shows that it will have thin bezels surrounding the display. In fact, the design seems similar to that of Honor MagicBook Pro 2020. It is expected to be lightweight despite featuring a large 16.1-inch display and a considerable bezel at the bottom.

RedmiBook 16 Launch: Expected Price, Specifications

The teaser images for the laptop also confirm that the display has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports 100 percent sRGB color gamut and bezels are said to be just 3.26mm on all three sides. Under the hood, the RedmiBook 16 will offer two different processor options. The base model will use AMD Ryzen R5 4500 U and upgrade option includes R7 4700U processor. AMD Ryzen 4000 series rely on a 7nm process offering better efficiency and faster performance. The RedmiBook 16 will also feature Radeon RX Vega graphics card.

The RedmiBook 16 will be available with 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD storage on the standard variant. We also know that RedmiBook 16 comes with three different performance modes that can be switched using the Function (Fn) + K keys. These modes will be called “Full Speed”, “Balanced” and “Quiet”. They are targeted at gaming, office work and normal tasks respectively. Redmi claims that “Full Speed” mode will increase the performance by 34.5 percent.

Ahead of the launch today, Redmi has revealed a number of information about its 16-inch laptop. We also know that it will come bundled with a 65W mini power adapter as standard. The picture of the adapter teased by the company shows it to be of the same size as a smartphone adapter. There is also a USB Type-C port which means the RedmiBook 16 will charge via USB-C port. It includes two USB Type-A, two USB Type-C and an HDMI port. It is said to offer 12 hours of battery life and support fast charging. The laptop is also tipped to feature a smart sensor key to unlock using Mi Band in just 1.2 seconds.