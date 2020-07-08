comscore RedmiBook 16 with 10th gen Intel processors launched | BGR India
  • RedmiBook 16 with 10th gen Intel processors launched: All you need to know
RedmiBook 16 with 10th gen Intel processors launched: All you need to know

The Xiaomi RedmiBook 16 with Core i5 processor is priced at RMB 4,999, which is around Rs 53,440 in India.

  Published: July 8, 2020 4:36 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched RedmiBook 16 with Intel’s latest 10-generation processor. The brand already offers this laptop in China, but with AMD’s Ryzen 4000-series processor. The latest one comes packed with 10th-gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. The new laptop will be available for purchase from July 15, and will be on the shelf in only Gray color option.

RedmiBook 16 laptop: Price, specifications

The Xiaomi RedmiBook 16 with Core i5 processor is priced at RMB 4,999, which is around Rs 53,440 in India. The same laptop with Intel Core i7 chipset will cost RMB 5,699 (approximately Rs 60,920). As for the specifications and features, the device ships with a 16.1-inch FHD display. It has around 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It offers a 46Wh battery and supports 65W USB-C fast charging tech.

Xiaomi is claiming that this charger top up the laptop by 50 percent in just 30 minutes. It is said to deliver up to 12 hours of local video playback, up to 9 hours of online video playback, as well as up to 8.5 hours of web browsing. The laptop comes along with Intel Iris Plus graphics and 2GB DDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX350. It is being offered with up to 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and 512GB SSD.

In terms of connectivity, the latest RedmiBook laptop supports Wi-Fi 802.11ax 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen1 port, 1x USB 2.0, 2 x USB-C, and 1 x HDMI 1.4. It even features two 2W speakers and supports DTS audio. The laptop ships with a 6mm heat pipe for maximum heat transfer and a 30 percent large fan for cooling. The newly launched RedmiBook has a full-sized keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and 0.3mm custom keycap.

