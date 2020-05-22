RedmiBook display details confirmed ahead of official May 26 launch

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a bunch of new Redmi-branded devices in China. The company will launch a new smartphone, a laptop, and a Redmi TV series. The launch of new Redmi products will take place on May 26. Ahead of the official unveiling, President of Redmi, Lu Weibing has confirmed the display details of the upcoming RedmiBook laptop.

As per the details shared by the company, the new RedmiBook will arrive with a 16.1-inch display. The company has shared a few posters, which suggests that the bezels of the display will be 3.26mm. Redmi wants to put the 16.1-inch panel into its 15-inch body, as per official images on Weibo. The laptop has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device will have a 100 percent sRGB wide color gamut.

The rest of the details are currently unknown. But, tipster @_rogame suggested on Twitter that Xiaomi Redmi will launch two of the RedmiBook variants. They have model number TIMI TM1951 and TIMI TM1953. The company could offer the laptops with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage options. The TIMI TM1951 model will reportedly pack 7nm AMD Ryzen 5 4500U six-core processor.

The TIMI TM1953 model of the upcoming RedmiBook could feature an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor. Both the Redmi-branded laptops will ship with a 64-bit version of Windows 10. Besides, it was recently reported that Xiaomi is set to launch RedmiBook 14 in India in June this year. Slashleaks claimed that a person from inside the company confirmed this launch news. Last month, Xiaomi’s MD Manu Kumar Jain in an online meeting with retailers reportedly said that Redmi laptops will soon be launched in India.