RedmiBook laptop launching on August 3, design and colours teased

A few days ago, Redmi teased its foray into the laptop market with the RedmiBook series at the Redmi Note 10T 5G launch event. Today, the Xiaomi sub-brand has taken to social media to reveal some more about it. The RedmiBook lineup of laptops is coming soon and Redmi is aiming to appeal to the affordable end of the laptop segment. The design and some colour options have been teased so far. Also Read - Redmi K40G in the works: Will this be the Poco F3 Pro or Mi 11X Gaming Edition?

The RedmiBook series will be unveiled on August 3 and Redmi will reveal some information about the laptop series on a daily basis until the launch day. So far, the teaser have hinted at a familiar design we already saw with the affordable Mi Notebook 14 models last year. The laptops will feature a conventional display with webcam and fat bottom bezels. The company has also hinted at the colours. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G first sale today: Price in India, sale offers, and more

RedmiBook laptops coming soon

Sadly, Redmi hasn’t revealed any of the core specs and features of the laptop. Given that the laptop will be aimed at the student class as well as those looking for affordable notebooks, Redmi could bank on AMD’s Ryzen processors. The affordable models in the RedmiBook series in China rely on the Ryzen mobile chips and we can see no reason as to why Xiaomi wouldn’t repeat the same strategy. Also Read - MIUI 13 to add 3GB of RAM to any Xiaomi phone with its memory expansion feature

In fact, the current Mi Notebook 14 models are essentially sold as RedmiBook models in China. Xiaomi could now let Redmi cater to the affordable laptop space while the Mi brand could now focus on the premium notebook space.

Currently, the most affordable laptop that Xiaomi sells in India is the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning edition. It costs Rs 38,999 and offers decent specs like a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, an integrated webcam, and 14-inch FHD IPS display.

Previous rumours suggested that Xiaomi is also expected to launch two Mi Notebook models in India this year that will be based on the RedmiBook models.

On the other hand, Realme is also bringing its own laptops to the same space. Called the Realme Book, the teasers have so far revealed a compact and slim laptop with a 16:10 aspect ratio display. Realme was initially expected to launch it with Windows 10 as the operating system, although a recent teaser suggests the company could be waiting to release it with Windows 11 later in the year.