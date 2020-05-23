comscore RedmiBook laptop to come with AMD Ryzen 4000 processor | BGR India
News

RedmiBook laptop to come with AMD Ryzen 4000 processor

Laptops

The upcoming laptop series from Xiaomi's sub-brand could get MacBook's design but with a lower pricing.

  Published: May 23, 2020 2:50 PM IST
redmibook 14 main

The upcoming RedmiBook series will use AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs. This was confirmed by company’s Lu Weibing, General Manager through this Weibo post. Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a bunch of new Redmi-branded devices in China. The company will launch a new smartphone, a laptop, and a Redmi TV series. The launch of new Redmi products will take place on May 26. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

In addition to this, reports suggest the RedmiBook laptops will be launching in India in the coming weeks. Redmi is the sub-brand of Xiaomi and prior to this it has launched phone, powerbank and earbuds. Entering the notebook segment is an exciting for the brand, especially in India, where the options for budget laptops are limited. Also Read - Xiaomi India teases Redmi TWS earbuds along with a power bank, and other IoT devices

Multiple reports have pointed out the laptop could borrow its design from the MacBook. One might say that Intel-powered laptops are popular with buyers. But lately AMD has given the company a close fight. We’re also hoping that because of AMD CPUs the price of the RedmiBook remains aggressive. Also Read - RedmiBook display details confirmed ahead of official May 26 launch

This development comes on the back of another report which said RedmiBook will get a 16.1-inch display. The company had shared a few posters, which suggested that the bezels of the display will be 3.26mm. The laptop’s screen will have a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device will have a 100 percent sRGB wide color gamut and it could be offered the laptops with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage options. Both the Redmi-branded laptops will ship with a 64-bit version of Windows 10.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

Last month, Xiaomi’s MD Manu Kumar Jain in an online meeting with retailers reportedly said that Redmi laptops will soon be launched in India. It will be competing with known brands like Lenovo, HP, Acer and Dell among others. We’ll know more about this product next week after its launch in China.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 23, 2020 2:50 PM IST

