RedmiBook laptop to launch with 65W charging adaptor on May 26

The upcoming RedmiBook will ship with a 65W mini power adapter. Read on to know more about the latest confirmed details of the new Redmi 10X phone.

  • Published: May 25, 2020 5:53 PM IST
Xiaomi is all set to launch a bunch of new smart products in China on May 26, which is tomorrow. Ahead of the official launch, the company has released several teasers, revealing key features of the upcoming Redmi devices. Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi 10X phone, Redmi Smart TV X, and a new RedmiBook laptop in its home country tomorrow.

Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing has shared a poster on Weibo. The image reveals that the upcoming RedmiBook will ship with a 65W mini power adapter. The Chinese company claims that the charger will top up the laptop by 50 percent in 38 minutes. The notebook will offer customers 12 hours of long battery life on a single charge, as per ITHouse.

Weibing recently also confirmed that the latest RedmiBook lineup will pack AMD’s latest Ryzen 4000 series CPUs. One of the previous teasers revealed that the laptop’s display will come with support for 100 percent sRGB color gamut. The new RedmiBook will arrive with a 16.1-inch display. The company has shared a few posters, which suggests that the bezels of the display will be 3.26mm. Redmi wants to put the 16.1-inch panel into its 15-inch body, as per official images on Weibo.

Redmi K30i 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W charging: Price, full specifications

Also Read

Redmi K30i 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W charging: Price, full specifications

The laptop has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device will have a 100 percent sRGB wide color gamut. Xiaomi also claims a 60 percent performance improvement with rumored Ryzen 7 4700U processor. Beyond this, users can also configure Ryzen 5 4500U processor on the upcoming notebook. It will ship with Windows 10 out of the box. The company is said to offer the laptop with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage option.

Besides, several new teasers have confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 10X will be available with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. It is likely to offer the device with other configurations too. The company says that it has a thickened nano-coating and the new phone also supports IP53, meaning it will be dust and splash resistance.  The panel will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

