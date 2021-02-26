comscore RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15, Redmi AirDots 3 launched: Price, specifications and fetaures
RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15, Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds launched: Price, key specifications

RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15, and Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds have been launched in China. Here's a look at the price, specifications and features.

RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 laptops as well as Redmi AirDots 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in China. The devices were launched alongside the Redmi K40 series smartphones. Both RedmiBook 14 Pro and RedmiBook 15 Pro are powered by Intel’s 11th-Gen core processor and include Thunderbolt 4 ports. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 camera, design revealed: 5 confirmed details of the Xiaomi phone

As of now, the devices are only available in China and there is no word on whether a global launch is on the charts soon. We take a look at the price, specifications, and features of Redmi AirDots 3, RedmiBook 14 Pro, and RedmiBook 15 Pro: Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 series officially launched: Here's all you need to know

RedmiBook Pro 14: Price, specifications, and features

RedmiBook Pro 14 can be bought in several configurations. The one with  Intel Core i5 + Intel Xe graphics is priced at CNY 4,699, which is around Rs 53,000 on conversion. The sale starts on March 4. During the first sale, this model will be available at a discounted price of  CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 50,800). Also Read - Nokia 3.4 at Rs 11,999: A look at its competition in the budget smartphone segment

Further, the Intel Core i5 + Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics variant is priced at CNY 5,299, which is around Rs 59,800 on conversion. The Intel Core i7 + Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics model can be bought at CNY 5,999 or approximately Rs 67,600.

RedmiBook Pro 14 gets a 14-inch display with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels and 88.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs Windows 10 Home, as well as Xiaomi’s XiaoAi AI assistant and MIUI+ software, which allows users to share files between their laptop and a Xiaomi phone.

RedmiBook Pro 14 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 for graphics performance. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

It gets a backlit keyboard and the fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button. Connectivity options on the RedmiBook Pro 14 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1,  a USB Type-C port, Thunderbolt 4, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone/ microphone combo jack.

The 56Whr battery on RedmiBook Pro 14 is said to offer up to 12 hours of backup on a single charge. The laptop measures 315.6×220.4×17.25mm and weighs 1.46 kilograms.

RedmiBook Pro 15: Price, specifications, and features

The price for the RedmiBook Pro 15 starts at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 56,500) for the Intel Core i5 + Intel Xe graphics variant. Meanwhile,  the Intel Core i5 + Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics model and the Intel Core i7 + Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics variant will cost CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs 62,000) and CNY 6,299 (approximately Rs 71,100), respectively.

It will go on sale in China on March 15.

RedmiBook Pro 15 sports a slightly bigger 15.6-inch screen with a resolution of 3,200×2,000 pixels. It gets support for 90Hz refresh rate. The laptop packs the 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. It comes with 16GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

The fingerprint sensor on the RedmiBook Pro 15 is integrated into the power button as well. The Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, Thunderbolt 4 port. More ports on the device are a USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The battery is said to offer 12 hours of backup on a single charge. The RedmiBook Pro 15 is slightly heavier at 1.79 kilograms and it measures 350.1×242.3×17.9mm.

Redmi AirDots 3: Price, specifications, and features

Redmi AirDots 3 will go on sale in China on March 4 and it can be bought at a price of CNY 199, which is around Rs 2,200.

Among key features of Redmi AirDots 3 are a QCC3040 chipset, support for Bluetooth 5.2, aptX Adaptive codec, and up to seven hours of music playback time on the earbuds. The charging case includes a 600mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of usage.

Xiaomi’s XiaoAi AI voice assistant is integrated into the Redmi AirDots 3 earbuds. The TWS earbuds feature multi-functional touch controls as well.

  Published Date: February 26, 2021 1:59 PM IST

