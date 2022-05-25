comscore RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) launched: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Redmibook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition 2022 Launched With Amds 6000h Series Cpu
News

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) launched with AMD's 6000H series CPU

Laptops

Redmi has officially launched its Ryzen 6000H-series laptop in China. The RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) has a 120Hz screen and up to 10 hours of playback support.

RedmiBook Pro 14

Redmi officially launched the RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) on Tuesday. The all-new laptop comes with AMD’s Ryzen 6000H series processors. It features a high refresh rate screen and comes with an aluminum alloy body. Let’s take look at its specifications and pricing. Also Read - RedmiBook Pro 2022 series laptops to launch on March 17: Know details

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) Specifications

The RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) comes with a thin and light notebook design. It is made up of an aluminum alloy body and sports a portable design. The laptop has a 14-inch display with a 2.5K (2.560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution. It has a 120Hz high refresh rate screen and 300 nits of brightness. The screen is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emission. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 with 10th gen Intel processors launched: All you need to know

The laptop is powered by up to Ryzen 7 6800H processor that is clocked at 4.7GHz. It has AMD’S RDNA 2 integrated GPU. It has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It has a 56Wh battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery backup. It has a dual 2W stereo speaker setup with support for DTS audio technology. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home Edition out of the box. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 laptop to launch with Intel's 10-gen Core i7 processor on July 8

It has a dual-fan cooling system with dual air outlets and dual heart pipes. The cooling system is said to assure that the thermals are in check. The laptop also has a fingerprint scanner for security. It also doubles up as a power button. It has an HD webcam and features a full-sized keyboard with backlit LED support. As for connectivity, the RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) has a Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two USB Type C 3.1, a USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1, an HDMI 2.0 port, and lastly a 3.5mm headphone jack support.

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) Price and Sale details

Coming to the pricing, the RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000). It is currently up for pre-booking and will go on sale starting May 31 in China. The laptop can be pre-booked from Xiaomi’s Youpin and other authorized online stores.

The India launch date of the laptop is yet to be known, however, we expect it to arrive in India in the next couple of months.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2022 4:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android smartphone
How To
How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android smartphone
Greta Electric Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched at Rs 41,999

automobile

Greta Electric Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched at Rs 41,999

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Opinions

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) launched: Here's everything you need to know

Laptops

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) launched: Here's everything you need to know

Flipkart application on your phone gets a new look

Apps

Flipkart application on your phone gets a new look

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Flipkart application on your phone gets a new look

Greta Electric Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched at Rs 41,999

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) launched: Here's everything you need to know

Here are the top 5 sedan cars under 10 lakhs in India

Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Hyundai Verna: Here are the top 5 sedan Cars under 10 lakhs in India

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

क्या होगा Terra LUNA का भविष्य? जानें क्या है फाउंडर का Hard Fork रिवाइवल प्लान

Amazon Prime Video पर इस दिन स्ट्रीम होगी Heropanti 2, रिलीज डेट आउट

Free Fire MAX OB34 Update Download Link: एंड्रॉयड और iOS डिवाइस में कैसे डाउनलोड करें लेटेस्ट पैच अपडेट

Apex Legends Mobile में आ रही है नई लेजेंड LOBA, जानें क्या है इसकी खासियत

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G के रेंडर में दिखा फोन का डिजाइन, ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा समेत मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details

News

WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details
Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and

News

Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and "new vibrancy", watch video to know the details
Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details

News

Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details
Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999