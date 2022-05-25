Redmi officially launched the RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) on Tuesday. The all-new laptop comes with AMD’s Ryzen 6000H series processors. It features a high refresh rate screen and comes with an aluminum alloy body. Let’s take look at its specifications and pricing. Also Read - RedmiBook Pro 2022 series laptops to launch on March 17: Know details

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) Specifications

The RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) comes with a thin and light notebook design. It is made up of an aluminum alloy body and sports a portable design. The laptop has a 14-inch display with a 2.5K (2.560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution. It has a 120Hz high refresh rate screen and 300 nits of brightness. The screen is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emission.

The laptop is powered by up to Ryzen 7 6800H processor that is clocked at 4.7GHz. It has AMD'S RDNA 2 integrated GPU. It has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It has a 56Wh battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery backup. It has a dual 2W stereo speaker setup with support for DTS audio technology. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home Edition out of the box.

It has a dual-fan cooling system with dual air outlets and dual heart pipes. The cooling system is said to assure that the thermals are in check. The laptop also has a fingerprint scanner for security. It also doubles up as a power button. It has an HD webcam and features a full-sized keyboard with backlit LED support. As for connectivity, the RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) has a Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two USB Type C 3.1, a USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1, an HDMI 2.0 port, and lastly a 3.5mm headphone jack support.

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) Price and Sale details

Coming to the pricing, the RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000). It is currently up for pre-booking and will go on sale starting May 31 in China. The laptop can be pre-booked from Xiaomi’s Youpin and other authorized online stores.

The India launch date of the laptop is yet to be known, however, we expect it to arrive in India in the next couple of months.