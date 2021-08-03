RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition laptops launch in India

Redmi ventures into the laptop market with its RedmiBook series after hyping it up in the past week. There are two models at launch, dubbed the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition. Both models rely on 11th Gen Intel power and seem to offer a modest set of specifications in order to target those seeking affordable Windows laptops. Also Read - Massive Rs 2,000 flat discount on Xiaomi Mi 11X: Check the mouth-watering deal on Amazon

Before we step into the features, here's a quick look at the pricing and availability. The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition starts at a price of Rs 41,999 but HDFC Bank customers can get up to Rs 3,500 off on the price. The RedmiBook Pro costs Rs 49,999 and with the HDFC discount applied, you can get it at Rs 46,499. Both the laptops will go on sale starting August 6 via Xiaomi's retail channels and Flipkart.

RedmiBook features and specifications

For both the laptops, Redmi is using polycarbonate unibody construction with a brushed metal finish. Redmi says that this construction allows them to bring the weight of the RedmiBook Pro down to 1.8Kg. This seems quite lightweight given that these are 15-inch laptops. Both the RedmiBook models feature a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution anti-glare display with a 720p webcam sitting on the top.

The RedmiBook Pro is getting the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor with a max clockspeed of 4.4GHz. This is accompanied by Intel Iris Xe graphics for dealing with all graphics requirements. There’s 8GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM onboard and Redmi is using 512GB NVMe SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5, while the ports include 1 X USB 2.0 port, 2 X USB3.2 Gen 1 port, HDMI 1.4, RJ45 LAN port, SD card reader, and a headphone jack.

The RedmiBook Pro also gets a pair of 2W stereo speakers with support for DTS audio processing app. Redmi hasn’t disclosed the battery capacity but claims 10 hours of life on a single charge. The laptop runs on Windows 10 and comes pre-installed MS Office 2019. An upgrade to Windows 11 is also promised as and when it arrives. The Mi Smart Share app is also present from the Mi laptops.

The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition, on the other hand, uses a lesser Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with a top clockspeed of 4.1GHz. There’s 8GB DDR4 RAM onboard and Redmi allows you to choose between 256GB or 512GB for storage. This one is also eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade when available.