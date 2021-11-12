comscore Reliance JioBook affordable laptop launch soon? Specs leaked on Geekbench. Check details
News

Reliance JioBook laptop launch soon? Specs leaked on Geekbench

Laptops

Launch details about the Reliance JioBook laptop have not been disclosed but considering the new listing, we can expect an official announcement soon.

Low-cost Jio laptop

The new info about the Reliance JioBook falls in line with the previous leaks

Reliance Jio is gearing up for the launch of their first laptop JioBook. The company has been tight-lipped about the development of the product but a new listing on Geekbench has revealed some important details about the laptop. Also Read - JioPhone Next Launch Highlights: Jio 5G release update, low-cost 4G Jio phone launched

The new leak about the Reliance JioBook falls in line with previous leaks. The latest listing of a product codenamed NB1112MM has been spotted by MySmartPrice. Earlier, the same model number was spotted on BIS certification along with two more machines: NB1148QMW and NB1112MM. This indicates that Reliance Jio is planning to launch a range of three different laptops. Also Read - Jio 5G launch livestream: How to watch JioPhone 5G, JioBook launch event online

The launch details about the laptop have not been disclosed officially but considering that the device has been listed on both BIS certification as well as Geekbench, we can expect Reliance to reveal a launch timeframe soon. Also Read - Jio 5G launch today: Jio 5G phone to Jio laptop, check top 5 announcements to expect

The latest model spotted on Geekbench comes with MediaTek chipset MT8788. The chipset can be clocked up to 2GHz. The CPU is assisted by ARM Mali G72. According to the listing, the laptop will come with 2GB RAM. While the chipset does support FullHD resolution, the JioBook is likely to use lower resolution for its entry level laptop.

In terms of operating system, the new laptop has been listed to run on Android 11. In comparison, the previous leaks suggest that the device will run on the JioOS which will also be based on Android. The listing shows a Single-Core score of 1178 and multi-core score of 4246.

The previous listing of the device also showed one model by Snapdragon 665 processor. This model is also expected to come with Snapdragon X12 4G for connectivity on the go.

The new JioBook laptops are also expected to get connectivity ports such as HDMI, USB-A among others. For wireless connectivity, the JioBook might get dual-band WiFi as well as 4G LTE in a few variants.

  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 5:32 PM IST

Best Sellers