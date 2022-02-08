Reliance Industries’ digital arm, Reliance Jio, has been long touted to be working on a low-budget laptop. Early reports last year suggested that the company could launch a budget laptop at the time of the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). However, the company launched the JioPhone Next instead. Now, reports are indicating that Jio could finally launch its low-cost JioBook laptop this year. Also Read - JioBook to come with ARM-based Windows 10: Here’s all we know about

The laptop has already appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site and it was also sighted on BIS. In addition to that, hardware documents regarding the upcoming laptop have also been spotted online. All of this indicates that an India launch of the JioBook is imminent and that it is likely to happen soon. Also Read - Reliance Jio revises three JioPhone prepaid plans, adds a new one to the mix

However, Jio has conventionally launched all its devices – JioPhone, JioPhone 2 and the JioPhone Next – at RIL’s AGM. So, it is entirely possible that while the rumour mill keeps dishing more details about Jio’s upcoming laptop, it might not be announced until July 2022, which is when the AGM happens, and go on sale in the market much later, as it happened with the JioPhone Next. Also Read - Reliance Jio steps into metaverse with $15 million investment in Silicon Valley startup

JioBook India price (expected)

Nothing much has been said about the price of the upcoming JioBook laptop. But what we do is that the JioBook will be targeted at budget buyers, like Jio’s other devices. So, it is possible that Jio prices the JioBook between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 such that it competes with the likes of Xiaomi’s RedmiBook laptop.

JioBook India specs (expected)

Coming to the specifications, a lot has been discussed about the features and the specifications of the upcoming JioBook laptop. A report by XDA Developers last year suggested that the JioBook laptop could come with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. However, the actual screen size remains unknown for now.

Furthermore, it is tipped to come with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM that is coupled with 32GB of eMMC storage. A second model with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage has also been tipped. On the connectivity front, the JioBook is tipped to come with an HDMI connector, dual band WiFi with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, Bluetooth, a three-axis accelerometer, and a Qualcomm audio chip.

Coming to the chipset and the operating system, the report by the publication last year had suggested that the JioBook could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and that it runs on a customised version of Android OS called the JioOS. However, newer reports this year suggest that the laptop could be powered by an Intel processor and that it runs on Windows 10 OS.

In addition to this, reports have hinted towards the JioBook being manufactured by an OEM company called Emdoor Digital Technology Co Ltd.

That said, Jio hasn’t divulged any details about its upcoming laptop, so we suggest that you take these details with a pinch of salt.