ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyru G14, G15 along with Flow X16, X13 launched: Check price, specifications and more

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Tuesday launched its Zephyrus and Flow lineup with the launch of the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and Flow X16 alongside the refreshed editions of Zephyrus G15, and Flow X13 with AMD Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors as well as MUX Switch to deliver powerful gaming performance. The laptops are an addition to ASUS’ extensive gaming portfolio and are designed to uplift the competitive edge of the gamers with state-of-the-art technology, the company claims.

Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15, ROG Flow X16, Flow X13 price and availability

The product pricing for Zephyrus Duo 16 starts from Rs 249,990, Zephyrus G14 – Rs 146,990, and Zephyrus G15 – Rs 157,990 and will go on sale online and offline. While the pricing for ROG Flow X16 starts from Rs 171,990 and Flow X13 – Rs 121,990 onwards and will be available online and offline.

Flow X16 and Flow X13 specifications

Flow X16 is a 16-inch device with XG Mobile compatibility that fits in an ultra-compact 15-inch chassis, with up to an AMD Ryze 9 6900HS. It is equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti Laptop GPU for better gaming performance. The machine comes with Frost Force cooling system. It is combined with Pulsar Heatsink, which redirects the airflow towards the GPU. Meanwhile, the Flow X13 comes with Windows 11 Home, 13-inch 1.3kg chassis and with up to the latest Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The X13 has a 360-degree hinge and a multitude of different viewing configurations. The display is touch-enabled as well and outfitted with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass for added durability.

Zephyrus Duo 16

Zephyrus Duo 16 comes with 14.1-inch touchscreen display which supports resolutions of up to 4K and is equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU and up to NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti series GPUs with MUX. To cool all the high-end hardware, there’s ROG Intelligent Cooling system with 84-blade Arc Flow fans and Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal compound on the CPU for up to 15° lower temperatures compared to the traditional thermal paste. The large 90Whr battery and support for USB Type-C 100W Power Delivery Fast Charging, work confidently on the go. The secondary ScreenPad Plus display is offered in 3840 x 1100 (4K) and 1920 x 550 resolutions.

Zephyrus G14

The Zephyrus G14, compared to the last year’s model has significant improvements in its overall design and performance. It has been upgraded to the new AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors for mobile, but both the up to AMD Radeon RX 6800S and Up to the latest Ryzen 9 6900HS Processor with Radeon Graphics offer a considerable uptick in performance compared to last year’s RTX 3060- equipped ASUS G14. The machine features a 14-inch slim and light chassis, it also now features a 16:10 aspect ratio to accommodate more content on users’ screens. It’s super slim 4.7mm side bezels and a 91% screen-to-body ratio provide users with a truly immersive gaming and visual experience. It is equipped with Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 color coverage with Pantone Validation for color accuracy.

Zephyrus G15

The Zephyrus G15, is equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS laptop processo paired with the top-of-the-line up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. In addition, the new model is configurable with up to 16 GB of DDR5 RAM– 4800 MHz (expandable to 48GB). The Zephyrus G15 is configurable with either a 240Hz or 165 Hz QHD panel, combining the benefits of high-resolution displays with responsive and fast refresh rates. With Adaptive-Sync technology 100% DCI- P3 color gamut coverage, game, stream, and create to your heart’s content with rich, detailed visuals, the company claims.